TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on the Interior will meet to consider Bill 71, An Act to amend the Mining Act.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Timmins on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 and in Sudbury on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 71 are required to register by 12:00 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the bill may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees .

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

Aris Babikian, MPP, Chair

Thushitha Kobikrishna, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-7352

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Standing Committee on the Interior, Legislative Assembly of Ontario