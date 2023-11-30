BILL 141, LIFE LEASES ACT, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy will meet to consider Bill 141, An Act respecting life leases.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Beamsville on Monday, February 5, 2024, in Stouffville on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and in Newmarket on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 141 are required to register by 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the bill may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.

Laurie Scott, MPP, Chair

Isaiah Thorning, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-3526

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

