Bill 141, Defibrillator Registration and Public Access Act, 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Social Policy will meet to consider Bill 141, An Act respecting registration of and access to defibrillators.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Sudbury on Wednesday, January 29, and in Ottawa on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 141 on Wednesday, January 29, or Thursday, January 30, 2020 are required to register by 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at: www.ola.org .

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Legislative Assembly of Ontario

For further information: Natalia Kusendova, MPP, Chair, Eric Rennie, Clerk, Room 1405, Whitney Block, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2, Telephone: (416) 325-3506, Facsimile: (416) 325-3505, TTY: (416) 325-3538

Related Links

http://www.ontla.on.ca

