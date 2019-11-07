Bill 132, Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on General Government will meet to consider Bill 132, An Act to reduce burdens on people and businesses by enacting, amending and repealing various Acts and revoking various Regulations.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in London, Peterborough, Sault Ste. Marie, Kenora and Toronto from November 19, 2019 to November 29, 2019.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 132, should provide their contact name, mailing address, phone number, and email address directly to the Clerk of the Committee by 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, in order to be registered.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission to the Clerk of the Committee at the address below by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at: www.ola.org.

Goldie Ghamari, MPP, Chair

Jocelyn McCauley, Clerk

Room 1405, Whitney Block

Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

For further information: Telephone: (416) 325-7352, Facsimile: (416) 325-3505, TTY: (416) 325-3538, E-mail: comm-generalgov@ola.org

