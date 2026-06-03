TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on the Interior will meet to consider Bill 109, An Act to enact the Farmland Security Act, 2026 and to amend various Acts.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Rainy River on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Timmins on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Algoma--Manitoulin on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Smiths Falls on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Bruce--Grey--Owen Sound on Thursday, August 6, 2026, in Chatham on Monday, August 10, 2026, in Shelburne on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, and in Listowel on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 109 are required to register by:

2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, for Rainy River, Timmins and Algoma--Manitoulin;

for Rainy River, Timmins and Algoma--Manitoulin; 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, for Smiths Falls and Bruce--Grey--Owen Sound;

for Smiths Falls and Bruce--Grey--Owen Sound; 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, August 3, 2026, for Chatham, Shelburne and Listowel;

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the bill may send a written submission by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, August 14, 2026.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.

Aris Babikian, MPP, Chair

Stefan Uguen-Csenge, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-1064

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Legislative Assembly of Ontario