BIG Digital and DeepAR Join Forces to Amplify Retail and Brand Activation Experiences with AR Innovation for the Physical World

Jake Neiman, CEO, and Co-Founder of BIG Digital, shares his enthusiasm: "At BIG Digital, our mission is to create immersive brand experiences that drive revenue and consumer engagement. With +1,000 activations and award-winning digital and interactive experiences for the world's top brands and destinations, partnering with DeepAR allows us to integrate cutting-edge AR technology into our solutions, taking our mission to new heights."

George Berkowski, CEO, and Co-Founder of DeepAR, adds: "DeepAR is committed to delivering world-class AR experiences to businesses of all sizes. Teaming up with BIG Digital enables us to bring these experiences to life, offering unparalleled opportunities for brands. We're particularly excited about our new ShopAR platform, that brings AR try-on for eyewear, footwear, wristwear and fashion more broadly - beyond the desktop and mobile experience into retail spaces."

Together, BIG Digital and DeepAR will deliver next-generation AR experiences designed to captivate audiences and drive results. Their partnership focuses on versatility, reliability, and innovation, introducing a range of groundbreaking products tailored for modern retail environments. From sleek AR kiosks to interactive vanity mirrors and wall-mounted AR mirrors, their solutions engage and activate audiences in any setting, indoors or outdoors.

With BIG Digital and DeepAR, clients can access industry-leading innovation and proven performance. Their integrated AR solutions transform physical spaces into dynamic brand experiences, supported by eco-conscious options, made-in-North-America reliability, and round-the-clock support.

This partnership represents the future of retail and brand activations, where immersive experiences and cutting-edge technology unite to create unforgettable moments for consumers worldwide. By pioneering this exciting frontier together, BIG Digital and DeepAR are ushering in new possibilities for consumer engagement, delivering maximum impact for their clients.

Connect with BIG Digital and DeepAR to learn more about how they're transforming the retail landscape and shaping the future of customer experiences!

About BIG Digital

BIG Digital transforms all types of physical environments into immersive brand experiences that drive revenue, data, and consumer engagement. Our patented, portable interactive kiosks (outdoor and indoor options) and next-gen software experiences help companies sell products and capture data - anyplace, anytime. As global leaders in interactive signage, our solutions integrate gamification, AR, and AI for maximum impact. With over 20 years of experience and partnerships with leading brands, we deliver tailored solutions for unparalleled success.

About DeepAR

ShopAR is the leading end-to-end 3D and AR Commerce platform. It brings together best in class 3D and AR creation at scale (up to 10,000 products per month and growing), automated 3D asset optimisation to deliver unmatched loading performance, market leading AR Try-on for footwear, eyewear and watches across web and mobile apps. The platform continues to deliver proven uplift in engagement, conversion and reduction in returns.

Clients include Prada, Church's, Tom Ford, Ugg, Jimmy Choo, Chopard and over 200 leading companies.

The ShopAR platform is built by DeepAR, the leading face and body AR and 3D SDK used by over 45,000 developers to power more than 100 million monthly AR experiences.

