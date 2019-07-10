BFGoodrich Tires Launches Tradesmen Support Program in Canada

LAVAL, QC, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - BFGoodrich® Tires has launched a first-of-its-kind tradesmen support program in Canada for the men and women in construction, agriculture, landscaping and other trades that rely heavily on pickup trucks to get work done. The BFGoodrich® Tires Tradesmen Support Program will make work easier for tradesmen and women by reducing downtime and costs because of tire and vehicle issues.

BFGoodrich will partner with associations representing nearly 50,000 tradespeople and entrepreneurs in 2019. Members of these associations will receive the following from the program:

$100 off a set of four BFGoodrich ® All-Terrain T/A ® KO2 ® tires for association members and $70 off for non-association tradesmen and women – a substantial discount on the brand's toughest all-terrain tire capable of handling virtually any job site.

Roadside assistance for two years, with towing up to 250 kilometers.

30-day satisfaction guarantee.

BFGoodrich is working to offer the Tradesmen Support Program to associations, including the the Association Provinciale Des Constructeurs D'habitations Du Québec Inc. and the Gratitude Programme in Quebec.

Members of partner associations receive the largest tire discount, but any tradesmen or women can take part in the program and still receive a significant discount on a set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® KO2® tires and take advantage of the other benefits of the program.

"For the men and women in trades, downtime because of equipment equals lost money. Our All-Terrain KO2 tire is an essential piece of equipment that can withstand the toughest job sites," said Sabrina Garofalo, BFGoodrich Canada marketing manager for the off-road tires segment. "BFGoodrich is putting its support behind this critically important community with our Tradesmen Support Program."

Tradesmen and women can find out if their association is offering its members the BFGoodrich® Tires Tradesmen Support Program by visiting www.bfgoodrich.ca/tradesmen who are not members of an association can still access the Tradesmen Support Program by visiting an authorized BFGoodrich® Tires dealer or going to www.bfgoodrich.ca/tradesmen.

About BFGoodrich

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich Tires delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrich.ca, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BFGoodrichCA/ or on Twitter at @BFGoodrichCAN.

For further information: Irene Aguzzi, Public Relations Manager Michelin North America (Canada) Inc., 450-978-7635, irene.aguzzi@michelin.com