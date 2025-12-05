MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - BF Stratégie, a consulting firm specialized in strategic advisory services for public infrastructure owners, is marking its 10th anniversary and highlighting a decade of contributions to several of Québec's key infrastructure projects.

Since 2015, the firm has been providing strategic guidance to public and private organizations in risk management, decision support, and the governance of complex projects. Its expertise has been deployed within major initiatives such as:

the extension of the Montréal Metro Blue Line ,

, the Québec City tramway and the Outaouais tramway ,

and the , the REM ,

, the replacement of the Olympic Stadium roof ,

, the rehabilitation of Place des Arts ,

, power-increase projects for existing Hydro-Québec generating stations,

for existing generating stations, the deconstruction of the Champlain Bridge ,

, the restoration of Montréal's City Hall ,

, the business risk analysis for the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau ,

, as well as strategic work related to the Alto high-speed rail project.

"When governance, risk management, and decision-making are aligned with strategic issues, project owners gain a powerful lever to deliver projects that perform better and remain firmly anchored in their intended outcomes," says Richard Frenette, cofounder and President of BF Stratégie.

With the growth of Québec's investments in sustainable mobility, energy transition, and public infrastructure, BF Stratégie intends to pursue its mission: "Helping major project sponsors navigate an evolving and complex environment by providing strategic and innovative insights."

About BF Stratégie

BF Stratégie offers innovative, specialized services in project strategy, governance, risk management, decision support, and stakeholder alignment for public- and private-sector project owners across Québec.

Richard Frenette, President, [email protected], 438-383-2265, www.bfstrategie.ca