Beyond Monet: Canada's Largest Immersive Experience, Bringing to Life the Works of Claude Monet Extended Until November 7, 2021

"We have sold over 1 Million tickets in the past 18 months to safe and extraordinary immersive shows across North America and Toronto's World Premiere of Beyond MONET is a remarkable achievement as it is the first of its kind in the world. Toronto has fallen in love with the experience and deserves 'MO' Monet!" – Justin Paquin, Co Producer

Guests are first welcomed into the Garden Gallery, where they can learn more about Monet's inspiration and his lifelong pursuits as they weave through oversized fabric prints of the artist's work and over picturesque bridges. After absorbing some knowledge, visitors are guided through the Prism, a tunnel filled with crystal-like shapes that inspires a surreal and dream-like mindset, a perfect transition into the final destination. Filled with mirrored floor pods, the Infinity Room transports guests from one masterpiece to another accompanied by an original score - completely surrounding them in a world envisioned by Claude Monet.

"Audiences of all ages have been mesmerized by this extraordinary experience and it is amazing to see the MTCC come to life to create such a massive and safe experience, like our city has never seen before."

-Jeffrey Latimer, Producing Partner

More than what you would experience in a museum, Beyond Monet features Clarice Goetz, a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist as part of the exhibit's artist-in-residence program. Goetz exhibits original artwork that is created in real-time, where all pieces are painted with Claude Monet's expertise in mind. Guests looking for an affordable souvenir have the opportunity to take home a framed art piece. Goetz's own collection of hand-painted Impressionist denim jackets and painted vinyl inspired by Monet and his contemporaries are all available to purchase.

The exhibit along with Explore France and other partnering sponsors invite Canadian residents to enter to win an exciting giveaway: a trip for two to Monet's own region of Normandy! Contest begins September 17th. The prize includes;

Two Economy Class Air Canada tickets, round-trip from Ontario - Paris

- 4 days and 3 nights accommodation for two people in 4 star hotel (superior double room)

Full board (breakfasts, lunches and dinners)

A car rental (economy) for 4 days

Guided tours in a selection of cultural sites and museum entrances

For full rules and regulations visit www.MonetToronto.com or Click Here for more information.

Join Claude Monet in his quest to capture the ephemeral and sublime variations of light. Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children. To purchase tickets for a truly lasting impression, visit www.monettoronto.com . Hours are Sunday - Thursday: 10am - 10pm, Friday - Saturday: 10am - 11pm. The visit will take around one hour with final entry one hour before close.

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Founded in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service, diversified entertainment company, and home to four divisions: Artist Agency & Management, Theatre & Film, Brand Partnerships and International Exhibitions. The company focuses on maximizing opportunities to present and distribute the creative efforts of its producers, creators and artists on a global scale, contributing to their respective potential.

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About JL Entertainment:

JLE has produced and managed live theatre, musical productions, TV and films, artists, and major events in North America for the past 30 years. Based in Toronto, Jeffrey Latimer Entertainment is set up to develop, create, produce, promote, present, and manage the best in artists, live entertainment, events, and TV and film.

