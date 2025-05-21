BEYBLADE X World Championship Takes Over Walmart Stores as Fans Battle for the Ultimate Ticket to Tokyo and a Spot in the Final Tournament

Young Bladers Ages 8 to 12 Can Compete in Regional Tournaments at Select Walmart Stores Across North America Starting in June

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3, 2, 1, Let It Rip! ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. announced today that the BEYBLADE X World Championship is spinning into North American Walmart stores starting in June through the summer. Select Walmart locations in the U.S. and Canada will be hosting regional tournaments for BEYBLADE X fans, ages 8 to 12.

World Championship tournament - an epic two-day battle at Tokyo Tower on Sat. Oct. 11, 2025, and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. Post this BEYBLADE X World Championship 2025 Are You Battle Ready?

At each tournament, bladers will use tops from Hasbro's BEYBLADE X toy line to compete against fellow Bey-fans for a chance to qualify for the final World Championship tournament - an epic two-day battle at Tokyo Tower on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. One champion from each participating country will earn a spot at the final World Championship battle that will take place in Japan, the birthplace of the BEYBLADE phenomenon.

Participants interested in the tournament can level up their skills using Hasbro's latest items: the BEYBLADE X Soar Phoenix 9-60GF Deluxe String Launcher Set with Red Right-Spinning Battling Top (also available in Canada ) and play on the go with the new BEYBLADE X Clash and Carry Beystadium Battle Arena (also available in Canada ).

"We're thrilled to bring the excitement of BEYBLADE X to Walmart stores across North America this summer," said a representative from ADK Emotions NY. "These tournaments offer some of our youngest Bey-fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect, compete, and showcase their skills on a global stage. With the road to the World Championship continuing at Walmart stores, we can't wait to see the energy and passion these bladers bring to the arena."

Participating Walmart U.S and Canada locations include:

U.S. June 7 : Humble, TX (6626 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346) June 7: Kissimmee, FL (1471 E Osceola Pkwy , Kissimmee, FL 34744) June 14 : Houston, TX (5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015) June 14: Kissimmee, FL (2855 N Old Lake Wilson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34747) June 21 : Marietta, GA (2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30066) June 21: Bentonville Film Festival * June 28 : Rogers, AR (4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758) June 28 : Marietta, GA (1785 Cobb Pkwy S • Marietta, GA 30060) July 12 : Dallas, TX (1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211) July 12 : Middle Island, NY (750 Middle Country Rd, Middle Island, NY 11953) July 19 : Dallas, TX (15757 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248) July 19: Teterboro, NJ (1 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608) July 26: Chula Vista, CA (1360 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91915) July 26: Bridgeview, IL (10260 S Harlem Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455) August 2 : San Diego, CA (3382 Murphy Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92123) August 2 : Bedford Park, IL (7050 S Cicero Ave, Bedford Park, IL 60638)



*Not a Walmart retail location

Canada June 7 : Vancouver (3585 Grandview Hwy. Vancouver, BC V5M 2G7, Canada ) June 7 : Toronto (2245 Islington Ave, Toronto, ON M9W 3W6, Canada ) June 14 : Saint Jerome (1030 Bd du Grand Héron Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5K8, Canada ) June 14 : Vancouver (3585 Grandview Hwy. Vancouver, BC V5M 2G7, Canada ) June 21 : Calgary (7979 11 St SE Calgary, AB T2H 0A7, Canada ) June 21 : Quebec City (1700 Boulevard Lebourgneuf Quebec City, QC G2K 2M4 Canada ) July 5 : Dartmouth (90 Lamont Terrace Dartmouth, NS B3B 0B5, Canada ) July 5 : Orleans (3900 Innes Rd. Orléans, ON K1W 1K9, Canada )



These locations and dates are subject to change, so fans can stay in tune with the most up-to-date information by visiting Beyblade.com/WorldChampionship2025 .

Around the world, various tournaments will be held, all leading to the final World Championship tournament in Tokyo. The participating countries include:

Brazil : 4 regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 1 national qualifier for ages 8–12

: 4 regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 1 national qualifier for ages 8–12 Mexico : 1 national qualifier for both age groups 8–12 ages 13+

: 1 national qualifier for both age groups 8–12 ages 13+ Australia : 1 national qualifier for both age groups 8–12 and 13+

: 1 national qualifier for both age groups 8–12 and 13+ New Zealand : 1 national qualifier for ages 8–12

: 1 national qualifier for ages 8–12 Germany : 6 regional qualifiers and one national qualifier for ages 8–12

: 6 regional qualifiers and one national qualifier for ages 8–12 United Kingdom : 100+ regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 and one national qualifier for ages 8–12

: 100+ regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 and one national qualifier for ages 8–12 France : 60+ regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 and one national qualifier for ages 8–12

To stay in the loop on these tournaments and other updates around the World Championship, fans can go to Beyblade.com for more information. Fans can also stay informed by following @officialbeyblade on Instagram, @beyblade_official on TikTok, @x_beyblade on X, and on BEYBLADE Official YouTube Channels.

