Better Battery Co. Wins Canadian Business Innovation Award, Redefining Performance and Sustainability in the Battery Category

Since its 2021 launch, the Canadian brand has led the industry with first-to-market paper packaging, a built-in consumer recycling program and B2B recycling partnerships.

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Better Battery Co. , Canada's purpose-driven battery brand, is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the Canadian Business Innovation Award, presented by Canadian Business in partnership with Maclean's, recognizing companies driving meaningful innovation and impact across Canada. The honor celebrates the company's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility since its founding in 2021. Additionally, Better Battery Co. delivers comparable performance to leading brands, with up to a 10-year shelf life, while offering accessible pricing and reliable power for everyday devices.

Founded in 2021, Better Battery Co. is a Canadian battery brand built on the belief that performance, value, and sustainability should coexist without compromise. As the world’s first certified carbon-neutral alkaline battery brand, the company is reimagining everyday essentials for a more sustainable future.

Since launching in 2021, the company has challenged a long-standing assumption that sustainability comes at the expense of performance or affordability. Better Battery Co. has proven the opposite: delivering trusted, long-lasting power, strong everyday value, and meaningful environmental impact all in one product.

Better Battery Co. is also recognized as the world's first certified carbon-neutral alkaline battery brand, reinforcing its commitment to reducing environmental impact across the full product lifecycle.

Better Battery Co.'s environmental milestones speak for themselves:

First to Market with Paper Packaging: Better Battery Co. became the first brand in the battery category to introduce fully paper-based packaging, eliminating unnecessary plastic before it ever reached the shelf.

Built-In Consumer Recycling Program: Every battery kit includes a built-in recycling component, making it seamless for everyday consumers to dispose of used batteries responsibly, no extra steps, no excuses.

B2B Recycling Partnerships: The company has established dedicated recycling programs with its B2B partners, ensuring that its environmental standards extend throughout the entire supply and retail chain.

"From the beginning, we believed customers shouldn't have to choose between performance, price, and sustainability," said Jaclyn Byles, Co-Founder & CEO. "This is just the beginning," added Byles. "We're building a brand that redefines how everyday essentials are made, sold, and experienced and we're excited to continue growing with partners who share that vision."

Better Battery Co. will also be featured in the May issue of Maclean's and was recently highlighted in the May/June issue of Packaging World, further recognizing the company's innovation in sustainable packaging and product design.

About Better Battery Co.

Founded in 2021, Better Battery Co. is a Canadian battery brand built on the belief that performance, value, and sustainability should coexist without compromise. As the world's first certified carbon-neutral alkaline battery brand, the company is reimagining everyday essentials for a more sustainable future.

SOURCE Better Battery Co.

Randee Braham, [email protected]