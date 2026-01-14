The world's first certified carbon-neutral alkaline battery now available nationwide and at select Home Hardware stores

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Better Battery Co. (BBCo), a proudly Canadian-founded company and the world's first certified carbon-neutral alkaline battery brand, is redefining what responsible power can look like at home. Created by two Canadian sisters and mothers, BBCo. offers high-performance, long-lasting alkaline batteries made for everyday life, now available for direct shipping across Canada and at select Home Hardware locations.

Better Battery Co. offers small packs of AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V alkaline batteries, as well as a range of innovative battery kits designed for modern households.

Better Battery Co. was created to prove that strong battery performance and sustainability can go hand in hand. Each battery is certified carbon neutral and packaged in 100% recyclable, plastic-free packaging. BBCo's battery kits include a built-in recycling program, making it simple for Canadians to ensure their used batteries are properly and responsibly recycled at end of life.

"As a Canadian-founded company, we're incredibly proud to offer a better battery for homes across the country," said Jaclyn Byles, Co-Founder & CEO of Better Battery Co. "We built this brand to make it easy for Canadians to choose a high-performance, long-lasting alkaline battery that's also better for the planet. For the first time, Canadians can purchase a more sustainable battery without compromising on performance. We're especially excited to be available at select Home Hardware locations, a true Canadian retailer that leads the way in supporting local businesses and community-driven brands."

Better Battery Co. batteries are independently tested for superior power and durability, delivering dependable, long-lasting performance with a significantly reduced environmental footprint. The brand offers small packs of AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V alkaline batteries, as well as a range of innovative battery kits designed for modern households. Each kit features durable, fully recyclable storage packaging that keeps batteries organized and easy to access, while also supporting responsible use and end-of-life recycling.

To learn more or to purchase, visit www.betterbattery.co or shop select Home Hardware stores across Canada.

About Better Battery Co.

Better Battery Co. (BBCo) is a Canadian-founded company proudly dedicated to creating high-performance, carbon-neutral alkaline batteries that make sustainable living simple. Founded by sisters, BBCo is committed to reducing waste through plastic-free packaging, recycling programs, and certified carbon neutrality. As the world's first carbon-neutral alkaline battery brand, Better Battery Co. helps consumers and businesses power their lives responsibly one battery at a time.

SOURCE Better Battery Co.

Randee Braham, [email protected]