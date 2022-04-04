BETRIVERS LAUNCHES REGULATED ONLINE CASINO AND SPORTSBOOK IN ONTARIO

Players across the Province Can Now Register, Deposit Funds, and Place Bets at BetRivers.ca

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that its award-winning BetRivers online casino and sportsbook are live in Ontario, Canada. Eligible players aged 19 and older across the province can sign-up now and begin wagering at BetRivers.ca and on the BetRivers mobile applications.

BetRivers, which is a two-time winner of both the Online Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year award for North America from the respected eGaming Review publication, operates an innovative online casino that includes over 350 of the latest slot machines and table games. The BetRivers online casino also offers fun and unique loyalty and bonusing features for qualifying players, while the BetRivers online sportsbook offers sports fans the opportunity to place single-game bets and single-game parlays on numerous leagues worldwide such as the NHL. Core features of the BetRivers online platform include its intuitive yet innovative user interface, strong transactional performance and speed, and automated withdrawal approvals, all supported by a professional, friendly, and award-winning customer service. iOS users can access the BetRivers online casino and sportsbook via iOS app in the Apple App Store, affording easy access to a comprehensive selection of gaming options.

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, "We are thrilled to bring millions of Ontario gaming enthusiasts into the expanding BetRivers community and to deliver the same best-in-class products and trusted services that our players elsewhere in the Americas have come to expect and appreciate. By always putting the player experience first – and focusing on earning and retaining player trust, be it through our array of proprietary betting options, fast and easy payouts, or efficient and helpful customer support – we are confident that BetRivers will become Ontario's preferred online casino and sports betting destination."

RSI has appointed Ontario native Bruce Caughill, former Chief Legal Officer at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), as Managing Director, Canada. Mr. Caughill has over two decades of broad, sophisticated experience in Canada's commercial gaming industry and will lead RSI's commercial and administrative activities in the country. RSI is committed to contributing to the Canadian job market and economy by hiring local staff as it establishes its presence in Ontario and throughout the country. The Company expects to employ over 100 Canadians by year end across its engineering, IT, marketing, and operations departments to support RSI's operations globally.

Mr. Caughill said, "RSI has a reputation for excellence, and I look forward to building on this stellar reputation and working with iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in this burgeoning online gaming market. I am especially excited to support a talented team of fellow Ontarians as we aim to operate the best platform and service available in the province."

Canadian sports broadcasting icon Dan O'Toole has also joined the RSI team in an exclusive brand and content deal. Mr. O'Toole hosts Boomsies!, a weekly podcast about sports and life, in partnership with BetRivers and was featured in a series of television ads that aired in Canada during the Winter Olympics.

RSI is now active with real-money online gaming in three countries – the United States, Canada, and Colombia – and anticipates launching online casino and sports betting in a fourth country, Mexico, in the second quarter of 2022. The Company is the fourth largest operator of online casino and sports betting combined in the United States and is highly regarded in Colombia, where it accounted for nearly 20% of online casino and sports betting handle in the most recent quarter.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and RushBet.co, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook operator of the Year. RSI, which received RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council for its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites, is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its launch and operations in Ontario and the timing of its launch of its online products and services in Mexico. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

