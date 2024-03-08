BETMGM DEBUTS NEW RESPONSIBLE GAMING SPOT FEATURING NHL STAR CONNOR MCDAVID

Ad to appear on broadcast and digital platforms throughout North America

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today launched a new 30-second spot that features reigning National Hockey League (NHL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Connor McDavid and focuses on BetMGM's collection of responsible gaming tools.

McDavid shared the ad in an Instagram post this morning, noting that the message is "all about being responsible if you choose to bet – staying in control and not getting carried away. That's super important to me. And I really hope it's advice that everyone follows."

The spot will air on television outlets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on various digital platforms, highlighting the comprehensive range of responsible gaming resources available to users of the BetMGM app. It can be viewed now @BetMGM on X, formerly Twitter.

Richard Taylor, Director of Responsible Gambling at BetMGM, said, "We are determined to lead the industry in promoting responsible gaming and we're proud to be doing so in partnership with one of hockey's greatest players. As the legalized sports betting and online casino industry continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to equipping players with information, tools and resources to help them play in a responsible and sustainable manner."

BetMGM has a dedicated, proactive Responsible Gambling Team. The operator prominently highlights responsible gaming messages in its marketing, advertising, and social media campaigns. Responsible gaming messaging is also featured within BetMGM's mobile app. The company's messages are centered around GameSense, an award-winning responsible gaming program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties across the U.S. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

McDavid made his NHL debut in 2016 and became the league's youngest-ever captain at 19 years old. That same season he won the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player. McDavid has now won each of these awards multiple times.

This news comes as BetMGM and MGM Resorts join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in promoting March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM).

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About British Columbia Lottery Corporation

BCLC is a social purpose company based in British Columbia, Canada that is committed to delivering win-wins for the greater good while providing lottery, casino and sports gambling entertainment in a way that serves the best interests of its players, the province and society. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.3 billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

