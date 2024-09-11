Best Theratronics workers' voices get louder for employer to get back to the table as strike hits 19-week mark

KANATA, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members on strike at Best Theratronics held a rally today outside of the Kanata facility, continuing to stand in solidarity to demand their employer stop violating laws and return to the bargaining table.

"Nothing makes my blood boil more than when employers threaten workers' livelihoods, blatantly violate labour laws, and refuse to respect workers right to a union. This is Canada. Workers have rights," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

A group of people waving Unifor, PSAC and Videotron lockout flags (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We will continue to support our members who have been on this picket line for 133 days. This lengthy strike is the direct result of the company's illegal actions, and refusal to bargain to a fair settlement. The company needs to get back to the table now."

More than 50 members of Unifor Local 1541 and Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)-UNE Local 70369 are on strike at Best Theratronics. The 44 Unifor members went on strike May 1, 2024. PSAC members began strike action on May 10.

Owner Krishnan Suthanthiran, who has been pegged as "Canada's worst boss," has refused to negotiate. He sent an email rant on the Victoria Day long weekend, painting Canadian workers as entitled and lazy.

"Our members have been on strike for 19 weeks while this owner has violated federal labour laws, threatened our members' jobs, and continuously refused to negotiate with us. It is absolutely unacceptable how this employer continues to get away with this," said Unifor Local 1541 President Steve LaBelle.

On June 19, 2024, Unifor filed a bad faith bargaining complaint at the federal labour board alleging the company's actions violated numerous provisions of the Canada Labour Code. Among other things, Suthanthiran sent additional emails to workers telling them "not to bite the hand that feeds them," threatening to move the unionized manufacturing work to the U.S. or India and saying workers on the picket line "voluntarily quit." These communications led the Canada Industrial Relations Board to issue an interim order requiring Suthanthiran to cease all direct communications with striking workers. The parties are scheduled to meet with the CIRB again on Oct. 3, 2024.

"We'll do whatever it takes to hold the line and hold this employer accountable. This owner has a history of alleged law breaking extending from Belgium to Canada," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "His actions against his own employees are absolutely shameful and our members will be shouting that message loud and clear."

Unifor and PSAC have also voiced ongoing safety concerns about the worksite. Recently Unifor members witnessed and documented improper transport of nuclear materials. In June, Unifor and PSAC alerted the Canadian Safety Nuclear Commission (CNSC) of their concerns of non-union, managers and scab labour working with live radioactive materials. In mid-August, the CNSC conducted a surprise inspection of the site. The results of the inspection have not been publicly released.

Best Theratronics develops and manufactures external beam therapy units, self-contained blood irradiators, and cyclotrons for hospitals, medical and research facilities internationally.

Read Unifor National President Lana Payne's message about the company's union busting tactics.

SOURCE Unifor

