Best Places to Embrace Christmas Vibes in Hong Kong

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Hong Kong, the city renowned for its exceptional Christmas atmosphere in Asia, is now adorned with vibrant holiday decorations, while a series of events are also taking place throughout the festive season. Below are some of the finest spots for visitors to experience the Christmas vibes in Hong Kong. With glistening lights and alluring Christmas ornaments, let's celebrate the joys of Christmas in Hong Kong and enjoy the festive spirit that trickles every corner of the city!

Christmas Town with 20-metre giant Christmas Tree

Being the talk of the town in the past two winters, the popular giant Christmas tree and Christmas Town return to the waterfront, kicking off the event with various photo spots with romantic ambience that shower the city with heartwarming winter festivity.

The star of the Christmas Town is the 20-meter, six-storey giant Christmas tree, bringing life to the harbourfront with its sparkling decorations and a shiny star-shaped tree-topper. Don't miss the view of the Christmas tree during the magic hours, which perfectly echoes the charming sunset. Equally fascinating is the brand new 10-minute "Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics," which illuminates Victoria Harbour's seashore and attracts visitors from different places.

In-Between the Sky: A Festive Beacon

Tsim Sha Tsui and East Tsim Sha Tsui have long been popular spots to enjoy the dazzling Christmas lights; this year is no exception. British light artist Rupert Newman presents a digital light show created specifically for Hong Kong's festive season, titled 'In-Between the Sky: A Festive Beacon.' The show is projected on the Sino LuminArt Façade of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre.

Merry Spacemas at Harbour City

100 unique 2000% Disney-themed BE@RBRICKs are displayed in different spots across Harbour City. Over ten beloved Disney characters are depicted wearing their charming Christmas attire.

The 'Bear Rocket Launch Station,' located at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt in Harbour City, is also ready to celebrate a unique Merry Spacemas with tourists.

1881 Heritage- Botanical Christmas

To celebrate the festive season, 1881 Heritage presents an enchanting botanical garden in the Grand Piazza, radiating the joy and magic of Christmas.

The grand Victorian glasshouse structure, adorned with ornate details, stands gracefully, accompanied by cast iron benches with vibrant floral decorations. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere as gentle holiday music fills the air. Step into the glasshouse with your loved ones and be captivated by a majestic Christmas tree towering above and mechanical flowers blooming gracefully. Let this experience create cherished Christmas memories that will warm your hearts with joy throughout the year.

