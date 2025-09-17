Benjamin Moore Introduces Its Greenest and Lowest Odour Paint: Eco Spec®

An innovative line of eco-responsible paints that elevate interior projects and support a new standard in purposeful design

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, colour and coatings, announced the launch of the next generation of Eco Spec – the brand's greenest and lowest odour paint. Blending both exceptional performance with eco-responsible innovation, Eco Spec achieves beautiful results with zero VOCs and zero emissions, even after tinting, for both consumers and professionals.

Dentist Reception in Benjamin Moore White Dove OC-17 (CNW Group/Benjamin Moore) Living Room in Benjamin Moore Dove Wing OC-18 (CNW Group/Benjamin Moore)

"Eco Spec is thoughtfully crafted for sensitive environments including patient rooms, offices, guest rooms and schools, as well as residential spaces," said Alfredo Valiente, product manager, commercial and professional brands, at Benjamin Moore. "Its formula makes it ideal for those who demand good indoor air quality, especially individuals with asthma or allergies and those looking for a responsible solution that supports well-being without sacrificing on quality and durability."

In addition to meeting the strictest VOC regulations, Eco Spec features a low odour that completely dissipates within an hour after application, so that spaces painted with Eco Spec can be reoccupied sooner, providing minimal disruption and fast return to space for residential or commercial spaces. It also has superior chemical resistance, withstanding repeat washing from common disinfectants and cleaning agents; and is formulated with antimicrobial additives, preventing the buildup of mould and mildew on dry paint film.

Backed by Benjamin Moore's Green Promise®, Eco Spec meets – and often exceeds – some of the highest standards for environmental and performance criteria regarding VOCs, emissions, application, washability and scrubbability. It has been tested by multiple independent green certifying organizations, including:

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly ® Certification Program

Certification Program Green Seal ®

LEED ® Indoor Air Quality Standards

Indoor Air Quality Standards Master Painters Institute (MPI) Green Performance™

"Our long-standing partnership with Benjamin Moore reflects a shared commitment to improved indoor environments. Through our independent testing, Eco Spec has met the strict criteria for chemical emissions and VOCs, which is important for individuals with asthma and allergies," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO, Allergy Standards Ltd. "This certification gives consumers and professionals confidence that Eco Spec supports good indoor air quality."

Eco Spec is available in four sheens as well as a primer to create a full system with zero VOCs and can be tinted in 3,500+ Benjamin Moore colours. Eco Spec is available exclusively at locally owned retailers throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more or locate a retailer near you, visit benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura® , Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

SOURCE Benjamin Moore

Kimberly Flores, Benjamin Moore, [email protected]