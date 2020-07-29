Benigna Parfums releases Trio of Joyful Fragrances as part of a New Luxury Niche Fragrance Brand. A brand that focuses on gender-neutral and transformative scents.

Launch event : An event to honor and celebrate the world with our exquisite fragrances to celebrate the world's resilient spirit during these unprecedented times. on July 30th in Paris, France. There will also be a live stream of the celebration party via Twitter , Instagram and Facebook @BenignaParfums. Please join us and view the celebration at 19H (GMT+2) or 1pm (EDT).

Benigna collaborated with Award-winning French Perfumer Cécile Zarokian, to translate her vision into three magnificent scents which represent an homage to her life's journey. This collection is masterfully created for those who desire to seek out superior quality and true distinction. Elegant perfumes that embrace the power of oneness, yet tell a unique story on everyone's skin.

The gender-neutral niche perfumes reflect upon memories of Benigna's childhood and her aspirations in life to overcome obstacles – all achieved through grace, hard work, unwavering ambition, and knowing that even the sky is not the limit. These perfumes were created for those who love and seek out superior quality and distinction.

Using only the highest quality and rare ingredients, the scents result in exquisite and luxurious formulations. These long-lasting and profound scents are housed in a refillable diamond-faceted, hand-cut crystal adorned with Swarovski diamonds circling the 24-karat gold-plated neck.

About Benigna Parfums

The brand was born out of a dynamic collaboration between a humble yet ambitious village girl, with a passion for flowers, turned both an Aerospace Engineer and a Pilot and the world-renowned French Perfumer, Cécile Zarokian. As these two worlds embraced each other, the partnership gave rise to 3 exceptional perfumes using highest quality and exquisite ingredients.

MSRP: 15ML - $75, 75ML - $340, Discovery Set: $190, Collection set : $1100.00

All perfume bottles are refillable.

Charity: A percentage of the profits from Benigna Parfums will be donated to BeEagle Foundation, a STEM non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring young girls around the world. @BeEagle_STEM

Learn more about our Fragrances - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4z9JWt5M-jBsmaFxSVqpWQ

SOURCE Benigna Parfums LLC

For further information: Media Inquiries: To request a Press Kit, samples, or high-resolution photos, please contact: [email protected]