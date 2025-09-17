The taste-free, clearly dissolving prebiotic dietary fibre easily integrates into Canadians' wellness routines, helping them get their recommended daily fibre intake

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Benefiber, a trusted prebiotic dietary fibre that supports healthy lifestyles in Canada, is announcing a new portfolio of products that will be available in all major retailers by October 2025. Made from 100% wheat dextrin, the new Benefiber seamlessly integrates into Canadians' existing daily routines, helping them add more fibre to their diet without interrupting their busy lifestyles.

MOST CANADIANS GET ONLY ABOUT 50% OF THEIR RECOMMENDED DAILY FIBRE INTAKE THROUGH THEIR DIET

Benefiber launches prebiotic dietary fibre in Canada to support healthy lifestyles (CNW Group/Benefiber)

Fibre is a vital part of a healthy diet, but most Canadians are getting less than half the recommended amount.i The average Canadian daily intake is about 14 grams of fibre each day,ii yet the recommended serving is nearly double that, depending on age, gender and lifestyle.

"With the help of Benefiber, Canadians can easily meet their daily recommendation of fibre by adding it to their existing diet or daily routines," said Zeeshan Shams, Head of Marketing for Haleon Canada. "With new Benefiber, Haleon brings a long-standing reputation of quality to Canadians while addressing the preferences of those who dislike the taste and texture of other fibre products."

MAKING FIBRE CONSUMPTION EASIER

Benefiber is an easy and gentle powder that helps support a healthy diet. It dissolves completely into soft foods, water and non-carbonated beverages, meaning it can easily be added to things like morning smoothies or baked goods without altering the taste of the original recipe. It can also be simply mixed into water to help meet your daily fibre goals.

Benefiber's 100% wheat dextrin formula, is a plant-based prebiotic dietary fibre that is naturally sugar-free, gluten-free, grit-free, and a non-GMO. It is metabolized slowly and steadily, making it easy and gentle on the digestive system, and a great choice for everyday use.

The new product will be available across Canada in four convenient formats for any lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for home, work, or travel:

Benefiber Powder: Available in bottles of unflavoured 62- and 125-serving sizes at all major retailers, with a 205-serving club pack found exclusively at Costco.

Benefiber On the Go Sticks: Available at all major retailers in 28-count unflavoured stick packs.

Benefiber is part of a strong portfolio of brands manufactured by Haleon; a world-leading consumer health company built on science, innovation, and human understanding. Trusted by millions of consumers here in Canada, and globally, Haleon is committed to delivering better everyday health with humanity.

For additional information on Benefiber, please visit www.benefiber.ca.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health; Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS); Pain Relief; Respiratory Health; Digestive Health; and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding, Haleon Canada brands include Advil, Buckley's, Centrum, Emergen-C, Flonase, NeoCitran, Nexium, Polident, Robitussin, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit www.haleon.com.

________________________________ i Government of Canada, Fibre. Retrieved from https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/nutrients/fibre.html ii Heart & Stroke Foundation, Fibre and whole grains. Retrieved from https://www.heartandstroke.ca/healthy-living/healthy-eating/fibre-and-whole-grains

