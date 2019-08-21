Bending Lake Iron Project - Public Comments Invited Français
Aug 21, 2019, 11:39 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has commenced a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Bending Lake Iron Project, located 49 kilometres southwest of Ignace, Ontario.
The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines. Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent, Ambershaw Metallics Inc.
This is the second of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by September 20, 2019 to:
Bending Lake Iron Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
600-55 York Street
Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7
Telephone: 416-952-1576
Email: CEAA.LacBendingLake.ACEE@canada.ca
Associated Links
- Bending Lake Iron Project (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
- Basics of Environmental Assessment (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
Follow us on Twitter: @CEAA_ACEE #BendingLake
SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-549-3870, ceaa.media.acee@canada.ca
Share this article