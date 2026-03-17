OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today the Basel Committee announced that Ben Gully, Deputy Superintendent, Supervision Sector, at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), will become the Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in August 2026. This appointment is for an initial term of three years.

Ben Gully, Deputy Superintendent, Supervision Sector (CNW Group/Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions)

Mr. Gully was named Deputy Superintendent of OSFI's Supervision Sector in April 2022. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the supervision of most Canadian banks and insurance companies as well as federally regulated pension plans. Mr. Gully first joined OSFI in 2001 and throughout his tenure, he has held various senior level and executive positions. He has also worked internationally at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and Bank of England.

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"Mr. Gully has been an invaluable member of OSFI's executive team. He has had many accomplishments including modernizing OSFI's supervisory framework, the cornerstone of how we work. His extensive regulatory and supervisory experience will be an asset not only to the BCBS, but also to the international financial supervisory community. On behalf of OSFI, we wish him much success in his new role."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for regular cooperation on banking supervisory matters.

The Secretary General of the BCBS plays a crucial role in directing the work of the Secretariat and supporting the Chair in fulfilling the Committee's mandate to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability.

Related links

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI - Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Telephone: 343-550-9373