Dreaming of exploring the stories of the past? 450 000 km² of stories await you at Parks Canada administered places from coast to coast to coast!

KINGSTON, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

Credit: ©Parks Canada Starting on May 18, Bellevue House National Historic Site officially opens for the 2023 summer visitor season. This year, Bellevue House National Historic Site will be offering free entry to access the visitor centre and historic grounds while the historic Bellevue House remains closed for a renewal of its exhibits. (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Starting on May 18, Bellevue House National Historic Site officially opens for the 2023 summer visitor season. This year, Bellevue House National Historic Site will be offering free entry to access the visitor centre and historic grounds while the historic Bellevue House remains closed for a renewal of its exhibits. Once the renewal work is complete, the new exhibits will provide a place to explore the complex legacy of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, and to reflect and share thoughts on Canada's history from different viewpoints.

National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about its diverse history. At Bellevue House National Historic Site, visitors can learn more about the complex legacies of Sir John A. Macdonald. Take a thought-provoking guided heritage tour of the grounds, explore Heritage Stations, and explore the Many Voices of Confederation exhibit located in the Visitor Centre. For families, the historic site offers the popular Parks Canada Club Parka and Xplorers activity booklets. Guided heritage tours of the site for groups are available by reservation (program fees apply). Don't forget to download the Parks Canada App to dig deep into the site's history with its mobile guided tour. Plan your visit today and hear stories of the events that have shaped Canada's past, present, and future.

Hours of operation

May 18 to June 30 and September 5 to October 9, Thursday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 1 to September 4, daily, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic Places Days are an opportunity to discover Canada's many diverse historic destinations and the vital role these places have in their communities. This year, Historic Places Days begins on July 8. Travel back in time and discover the great stories of the past. Hundreds of fascinating historic places, including Bellevue House National Historic Site, are waiting to be discovered!

To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

The Parks Canada team at Bellevue House National Historic Site is excited to welcome new and returning guests to experience the visitor centre exhibits, outdoor guided tours and programming, as well as the heritage gardens and grounds of Bellevue House National Historic Site.

Quotes

"As we near summertime, I encourage everyone to connect with nature and culture and make lasting memories at Bellevue House National Historic Site. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer where Canadians and visitors to Canada can explore nature and learn about Canada's history. The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada has something for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The visitor season coming into full swing at Parks Canada's administered places is always an exciting time of year. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to provide visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Bellevue House National Historic to create lasting memories!"

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Bellevue House National Historic Site is a place where visitors can explore Sir John A. Macdonald's role in forming the Dominion of Canada , his actions as Prime Minister, and understand the painful legacies caused by his policies and decisions. Parks Canada is updating exhibits and programming for the historic house to present Confederation and the complex legacies of Sir John A. Macdonald from many viewpoints, including those of Indigenous and racialized communities.

role in forming the Dominion of , his actions as Prime Minister, and understand the painful legacies caused by his policies and decisions. Parks is updating exhibits and programming for the historic house to present Confederation and the complex legacies of Sir from many viewpoints, including those of Indigenous and racialized communities. Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series entitled ReCollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series entitled . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Parks Canada administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

Associated Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 1-855-862-1812, [email protected]