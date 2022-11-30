CCTS annual report shows Bell's share of total complaints decreased for 7th consecutive year

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell continues to lead national telecom service providers in reducing its share of consumer complaints, according to the 2021-2022 Annual Report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). While complaints to the CCTS as a whole decreased by 25%, Bell again outpaced national competitors with an impressive 38% decrease.

In the 2021-2022 CCTS report, which covers the period from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022, Bell's overall share of complaints has decreased to 17.2%, down 3.5 percentage points, which was the largest decline among national providers.

"Our impressive CCTS results highlight the positive effects of our team's commitment to delivering customer-first service experiences," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "I am so proud of the progress we've made to match our accelerated broadband network expansion investments with enhancements to our customer service processes and digital self-serve platforms. We recognize that the journey continues and we strive every day to make it easier for our customers to do business with Bell. Thank you to #TeamBell for clearly making a difference."

Bell is continuously working to improve our systems and processes to offer our customers a complete service experience on their own terms – whether they connect through our stores, by phone or our award-winning digital channels. This includes creating a new dedicated queue to support Mandarin and Cantonese customers in their own language to produce a more personal sales and service experience for many new Canadians.

Continuing to build on the successful roll out of self-install options introduced in 2020, Bell now offers Virtual Repair, enabling customers to run their own diagnostic service checks, identify local service outages, resolve common issues, connect with a Bell support team member and book an appointment or technician visit online if required.

With a record number of customers using our self-serve channels, Virtual Repair is just one of many improvements introduced to the MyBell app, which now includes a guided experience for new customers and improved ordering processes that make it even easier to complete transactions digitally using your smart phone.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company. It provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communications services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing in the creation of a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health through national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day, and significant funding from Bell for community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

