Bell Ventures to focus on investments that further differentiate Bell's 5G and fibre networks and on technology applications that deliver solutions for enterprises

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell announced today the launch of Bell Ventures, its corporate venture capital initiative to encourage development of early-stage and growth companies that harness the power of Bell's networks to drive growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions.

"We're delighted to introduce Bell Ventures, and support companies that are developing innovative technology solutions that make the most of our 5G and fibre networks. There are many companies in Canada, and around the world, that can benefit from Bell's investment, expertise and access to technology. As the largest communications company in Canada, we have the opportunity to support Canadian growth and innovation."

- Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCE and Bell Canada

Building on Bell's history of innovation and investments, Bell Ventures is a natural extension of Bell's purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world. Bell Ventures will invest in early-stage and growth companies that provide advanced technology solutions that will further differentiate Bell's 5G and fibre networks and deliver solutions for its customers, including in the areas of network security, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, telematics, clean technology (clean tech), augmented / virtual reality (AR/VR), and the metaverse.

Companies that Bell Ventures invests in benefit from Bell's management and technological expertise and are able to leverage Bell network assets and strategic relationships to build use cases and accelerate market adoption. Recent investments by Bell Ventures include AST SpaceMobile, Metaverse Mind Lab, Sanctuary AI, Tiny Mile, and Grandé Studios.

Bell Ventures will be led by Curtis Millen, Head of Bell Ventures and Senior Vice-President, Corporate Strategy & Treasurer, Bell. To learn more about Bell Ventures and the team, please visit: BCE.ca/bellventures.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

