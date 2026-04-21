Bell launches Bell GPCanada, the new brand of the official promoter of the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada, underscoring its long-term commitment to the event's continued growth

As owner, promoter and official broadcaster, Bell is aligning connectivity, media and live events to deliver a world-class fan experience and foster lasting economic and community impact for Montréal and Canada

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the introduction of Bell GPCanada, the new brand identity of the official promoter of the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada. The launch marks an important milestone in Bell's ownership of one of Canada's most iconic international sporting events and reflects the company's long‑term commitment to its continued growth and success.

Quotes

"We are proud to unveil Bell GPCanada ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada, reflecting our long-term commitment to this iconic event and to the important role it plays for Montréal and for Canada. This unified identity strengthens Bell's leadership and presence across the Grand Prix, while reinforcing our focus on building meaningful connections for fans, partners and the community."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada

"As official promoter, our priority is to deliver a world‑class Formula 1 experience for fans--on site and across Bell's platforms-- while ensuring the Grand Prix continues to create strong economic and community impact. With Bell GPCanada, we're elevating how fans engage with the Grand Prix by bringing together innovation, connectivity and immersive experiences that showcase Montréal and Canada on the global stage."

- Jean-Philippe Paradis, President, Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada and Senior Vice President, Sales, Bell Business Markets and Wholesale Services

A unified platform for a global event

Bell GPCanada establishes a clear and cohesive identity for the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada, aligning the event more closely with Bell's role in delivering large‑scale live experiences supported by advanced connectivity, media and digital capabilities.

As official broadcaster of the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada through Bell Media, Bell plays a central role in how fans experience the event. Through TSN and RDS--Canada's home of Formula 1--as well as CTV and Crave via the live CTV channel, Bell delivers live race coverage, original digital content, and on‑site reporting, connecting fans across Canada and internationally before, during, and beyond race weekend.

Driving economic and community impact

Beyond race weekend, the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada remains a major driver of economic activity and international visibility for Montréal. Bell GPCanada builds on this legacy with a focus on long‑term growth, local engagement and meaningful contributions to the community and partner ecosystem that supports the event year after year.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

About Bell GPCanada

Bell GPCanada, based in Montréal, is the official promoter of the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada under an agreement with Formula One Administration Limited and Formula 1 World Championship Limited. Bell acquired the operations of the organization in 2021, and in 2026 adopted the Bell GPCanada identity, operating independently within the Bell group of companies.

Media inquiries:

Geneviève Clément

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]



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1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)