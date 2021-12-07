MyBell wins Best Telecommunication Mobile Application of the Year at the 2021 Mobile Web Awards

CCTS annual report shows 6-year declining trend for Bell's share of total complaints

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell is proud to announce today that the MyBell App has been named Best Telecommunication Mobile Application of the Year at the 2021 Mobile Web Awards, demonstrating Bell's commitment to customer experience as it continues to enhance the capabilities of its app-based self-serve options.

The app experience has been a top priority for Bell, with this being the second award of the year for the app, earlier having won the 2021 Platinum MarCom Award as the top service app. The Bell apps have consistently been recognized for excellence, this being the fourth year in a row.

Bell continues to lead the telecom industry, as evident by this year's 2020-2021 Annual Report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). The report captures a full year of Canadians living through the pandemic, and while complaints to the CCTS from across the industry saw an increase of 9%, Canada's largest communications company had a decline of 8%. Overall, Bell's share of complaints dropped 4% from the previous year.

"Today's award win coupled with the latest CCTS results are a direct result of Bell's dedicated focus on customer experience and I'm proud of the strides we've made in the last year, especially during these challenging times," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "Canadians everywhere are relying on communications services and networks like never before. With Bell's historic two-year $1.7 billion accelerated broadband network expansion and investments in service enhancements like digital self-serve platforms, we're offering customers enhanced and more reliable access to Bell products and services, and making it easier to work with us at every step in the journey."

Bell is investing heavily in customer experience and has continued to develop its next-generation support platforms for residential and business customers, including Bell Move Valet, which ensures the seamless transfer of Internet, TV and phone services when customers change their residence. Earlier this year, the program was expanded to include Atlantic Canada.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

