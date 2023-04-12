More than 170 incidents of copper theft to Bell's network over the last 15 months, largely in New Brunswick , Ontario and northern Québec

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell recently filed a lawsuit against Sylvain Fleury, arrested by police in connection with the theft of copper wire from Bell Canada. Bell is also pursuing all of Mr. Fleury's co-conspirators, including any individuals or scrap yard businesses who knowingly purchased the stolen copper.

Bell Aliant crew restoring service to customers after an incident of copper theft in New Brunswick. (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

"The lawsuit is another step we are taking to protect our critical infrastructure against recurring theft and vandalism. Reliable communications networks are essential for everyone to run their business, stay connected and connect to emergency services. With over 170 incidents of vandalism in the last 15 months, extra alarms, security and support from local law enforcement isn't enough. We need the government's help in prioritizing increased fines and amendments to the criminal code to protect our critical infrastructure."

- Nick Payant, VP Operations Services and Core Network, Bell

Bell intends to vigorously prosecute this claim, and pursue future claims against individuals and scrap yards who engage in copper wire theft or trafficking.

Incidents of copper theft are on the rise. Vandals are cutting down telecommunication cables from poles to steal the copper wire and then selling that copper for cash. Each incident takes on average 10 to 12 hours to repair, and during this time customers may not have access to Internet, TV and home phone, which impacts their ability to reach emergency services.

Bell is calling on provincial and federal governments to help communications providers improve the resiliency of Canada's telecommunications networks. Governments need to take bold, timely action to increase fines and make amendments to the criminal code, reflecting the essential nature of this critical infrastructure on the security of this country.

