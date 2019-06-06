Bell Canada renews Medium Term Notes (MTN) program

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Canada (Bell) today announced the filing of a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus dated May 29, 2019 with the various securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States to renew Bell's MTN program.

The MTN program will enable Bell to offer up to Cdn $5 billion of MTN Debentures from time to time until June 29, 2021. The MTN Debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). Consistent with past practice, the MTN program was renewed to continue to provide Bell with financial flexibility and efficient access to the Canadian and U.S. capital markets.

Bell also entered into a dealer agreement under which certain dealers have agreed to act as agents with respect to future offerings of the MTN Debentures.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offer of securities covered by the prospectus supplement will be made by a pricing supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering.

