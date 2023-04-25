Bell 5G+ service is now available in East St. Paul , Headingley , St. Andrews and Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the availability of 5G+ service in Manitoba, offering customers the country's fastest mobile technology yet on Manitoba's top-ranked 5G wireless network. Available in East St. Paul, Headingley, St. Andrews and Winnipeg, Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience.

Bell 5G+ expands to Manitoba offering Manitobans the fastest mobile technology ever on Canada’s best 5G network (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the summer of 2022, introducing 5G+ service to areas across Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Western Canada. With today's expansion to Manitoba, Bell now offers 5G+ coverage to more than 40% of the Canadian population, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets.

"I'm thrilled to offer our Bell customers in Manitoba access to the latest and most advanced mobile technology available today. With 5G+, we are paving the way for the future of connectivity, empowering businesses, enhancing consumer experiences and unlocking new possibilities. This milestone, coupled with our ongoing broadband investments in the region, represents our commitment to innovation and delivering world-class network and communication services to our valued customers in Manitoba."

- Paul Norris, VP, Consumer Sales & Vice Chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada

5G customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan, and who are inside Manitoba's 5G+ coverage areas, can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds. Those outside of the coverage areas can continue to enjoy 5G, LTE and 4G on Canada's best network.

For more details about 5G+, including coverage, pricing, availability and compatible devices, please visit Bell.ca/network .

Connecting Manitobans to new economic opportunities

Earlier this month, Bell MTS announced plans to connect more Manitobans to new economic opportunities with a continued commitment to broadband investment in communities large and small across the province. Fully funded by Bell, this rural broadband expansion program will bring all-fibre connections to East St. Paul, Gimli, Headingley, Ste. Anne, Teulon, and West St. Paul, providing fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell MTS services such as Fibe TV. Surpassing $1.3 billion in capital expenditures since 2017 to bring high quality connections to more Manitobans, Bell MTS has been executing the accelerated rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G, and Wireless Home Internet networks.

Quick facts

Bell 5G+ offers Manitobans the fastest mobile technology ever

Manitobans outside of the 5G+ coverage areas can enjoy 5G service on Canada's best 5G network; Bell 5G covers over 70% of Manitoba's population

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts.

