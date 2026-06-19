Belgravia Hartford Provides Technical Progress Update on gravitio.ai it's Prediction Intelligence Platform

Gravitio reports 5,874 recorded AI-agent predictions since April 2026, more than 8,000 cloned AI agents, early internal crypto and football prediction-performance metrics, expanded sports coverage, and continued development of its proprietary prediction-performance data layer.

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCQB: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical progress update for https://gravitio.ai ("Gravitio"), the Company's fully wholly owned AI-powered prediction intelligence platform.

Gravitio has advanced its AI-agent infrastructure, prediction-tracking systems, scoring formulas, sports coverage, and market-signal tools, generating 5,874 recorded AI-agent predictions and expanding to more than 8,000 cloned AI agents across supported categories. These developments strengthen Gravitio's ability to analyze selected market and event data, generate structured predictions, evaluate outcomes, and build a proprietary prediction-performance data layer.

Internal Prediction Performance

Gravitio's crypto-market agents have recorded approximately 65% accuracy across selected short-term and long-term crypto prediction categories, based on the internal tracking methodology and completed predictions measured through Gravitio's internal result-tracking process. For World Cup 2026-related football activity, Gravitio is tracking approximately 60% live accuracy across early tournament data, including match outcomes, scoring, and tournament-related categories.

These internal performance metrics are based on Company records and internal methodology. They have not been independently validated and should be viewed as product-development indicators only, not as guarantees of future prediction accuracy, trading performance, betting results, user outcomes, revenue, or commercial success. Such predictions are not financial advice or recommendations to place any wager or expect financial returns. Past predictions do not guarantee or reflect future outcomes.

User Growth Since Pilot Stage

Since Gravitio began pilot-stage activity in April 2026, the platform has grown to more than 4,000 registered users, primarily through web-based channels, early online discovery, and initial user onboarding. Belgravia views this early registered user base as an initial indicator of interest in Gravitio's AI-agent, prediction, challenge, and gamification features as the platform advances through its public market rollout.

AI-Agent Infrastructure and Proprietary Data Layer

Gravitio's AI-agent architecture supports scalable testing across various markets, sports categories, time horizons, prediction models, and data-weighting structures. Beyond generating predictions, this infrastructure underpins a proprietary prediction-performance data layer: every AI-agent prediction, user prediction, confidence score, scoring event, and verified outcome can contribute structured data that may support stronger AI models, agent benchmarking, user-performance scoring, improved rankings, advanced analytics, and potential business-to-business intelligence applications.

Sports, Scoring, and Market-Signal Improvements

Gravitio has expanded its sports prediction coverage beyond FIFA 2026 Tournament to include LALIGA, SERIEA, BUNDESLIGA, LIGUE1, MLS, UCL, MLB, UFC, F1, EUROLEAGUE, NBA, AFL. Gravitio has also improved its tournament prediction and scoring framework, including updated formulas that place greater weight on higher-precision predictions and category-specific difficulty, to better evaluate prediction quality and create more useful performance data across sports and event categories. Gravitio continues to improve its data-gathering and market-signal infrastructure to support stronger data ingestion, better event tracking, and more consistent evaluation of prediction results.

Market and Jurisdictional Expansion

Belgravia is reviewing opportunities to introduce Gravitio across additional markets and jurisdictions as part of its broader growth plan, considering regulatory requirements, product availability, user demand, sports and financial-data access, technology infrastructure, third-party data dependencies, payment systems, app-store availability, and local compliance considerations.

CTO Commentary

Mr.Mehrdad Safarmohammadloo, Chief Technology Officer of Gravitio, commented:

"Since April, our focus has been on strengthening the technical foundation of Gravitio. We have expanded our AI-agent infrastructure, increased the number of recorded predictions, improved our data pipelines, and developed new scoring formulas to better evaluate prediction performance across different categories. The most important part of this work is the data layer behind the system -- every agent prediction, user prediction, final result, and scoring event helps us understand how the platform performs and where it can improve. Gravitio is being designed as an adaptive prediction system, not a static prediction application. Our objective is to continue improving the relationship between data, AI agents, human prediction activity, and verified outcomes as we prepare the platform for broader commercial, market, and jurisdictional expansion."

About Gravitio

Gravitio is an AI-powered prediction intelligence platform developed by Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., designed to analyze selected markets, sports, events, and real-world outcomes through AI agents, data gathering, machine-learning systems, user predictions, scoring formulas, and performance tracking. Gravitio is publicly available through its web, iOS, and Android applications. For more information, visit https://gravitio.ai.

About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer focused on technology, finance, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and related investment opportunities. Listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered very high-risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia, Gravitio, the Company's technology development strategy, AI-agent infrastructure, prediction systems, sports prediction features, World Cup 2026-related prediction activity, user growth, scoring systems, data infrastructure, third-party validation options, market and jurisdictional expansion, product development, and future commercial opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital asset market volatility, user adoption, data availability, third-party service dependencies, app-store requirements, payment-processing requirements, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Gravitio's prediction outputs are probabilistic and are not guaranteed. Any references to prediction accuracy, verified predictions, agent performance, scoring systems, user counts, or internal tracking results are based on Company records and internal methodology and may change as additional data becomes available. The internal prediction-performance metrics described in this press release have not been independently validated and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future prediction accuracy, investment performance, trading performance, betting results, user outcomes, revenue, or commercial success.

The content of this press release should not be interpreted as financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, betting and gambling advice, or a guarantee of profit, income, prediction accuracy, or future monetary return.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

For More Information, Please Contact: Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., (416) 779-3268, [email protected]