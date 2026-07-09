Belgravia Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) (the "Corporation" or "Belgravia") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 19,230,769 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.026 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each half warrant will be exercisable for a period of one year at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share.

Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including investments in Bitcoin, Strategy Inc. (MSTR-Nasdaq) Call Options, BITX and other treasury investments consistent with the Company's investment policy, technology development, and working capital. Where appropriate, the Company may utilize internally developed quantitative research tools developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Gravitio.ai, to assist management in evaluating investment opportunities.

The Units and the underlying securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from closing of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation and completion is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company intends to provide updates regarding material developments relating to its treasury activities where required or appropriate.

As of the date of this news release, Belgravia maintains approximately $1,000,000 CAD in the treasury consisting of Bitcoin, BITX and common shares of DELX.

CFO Appointment:

Belgravia appoints R. Duncan MacPherson as the CFO of Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc in addition to being the CFO of Gravito.ai and Tanya Anikshteyn as associate controller.

Duncan is a seasoned international tax expert who founded his Toronto-based practice in 2001. With decades of experience, he serves public and private companies, alternative funds, real estate, and manufacturing sectors, along with athletes, artists, executives, and cross-border expatriates. His practice specializes in compliance, structuring, and problem-solving across Canada and the U.S.

Before launching his firm, Duncan held key international tax roles at GE Capital Canada and major national CPA firms. In addition to consulting, he has lectured for both the CPA Ontario and CPA Canada. Recently, Duncan expanded his expertise to a broader audience through his YouTube channel, "The Mactax", and his website "TheMacTax.com". His content offers CFOs and business leaders actionable tax strategies, guidance on navigating the IRS and CRA, and insights on enhancing enterprise value in the CFO role.

Tanya, possesses extensive international experience across Israel and Canada, she is a seasoned accounting professional known for her expertise in financial accounting, reporting, taxation, and controllership.

Ande Le, will remain as a consultant to Belgravia and be active in the transition process. Andy has played an important role for Belgravia over the years and the company is thankful for his professionalism, integrity and dedication.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release is being issued in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the CSE and is directed solely to persons in jurisdictions in which the distribution of this information is not prohibited or restricted by law. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release is not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

About Gravitio

Gravitio is an AI-powered Prediction Intelligence Network developed by Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. The platform is designed to analyze selected markets, sports, events, and real-world outcomes through specialized AI agents, structured data pipelines, user predictions, scoring systems, outcome verification, and performance tracking. Gravitio is powered by GRV-2, the Company's proprietary in-house prediction intelligence engine designed to transform fragmented real-world signals into structured, measurable forecasting intelligence. GRV-2 combines knowledge retrieval, domain-specific feature extraction, agent reasoning, confidence calibration, verified outcomes, and prediction-performance memory to support Gravitio's broader Outcome-Verified AI infrastructure.

Through its web, iOS, and Android applications, Gravitio enables users to participate in prediction challenges, compare human and AI forecasts, track forecasting performance, earn points, and build measurable prediction records across selected categories. Over time, the Company aims to develop Gravitio into a broader performance layer for prediction, supporting user engagement, AI-agent benchmarking, demand-signal intelligence, partner integrations, and future commercial intelligence products.

For more information, visit https://gravitio.ai

About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer focused on technology, finance, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and related investment opportunities. Listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered very high-risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, visit https://belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., Gravitio, GRV-2, the Company's AI-agent infrastructure, prediction systems, user growth, data infrastructure, Outcome Intelligence, scoring and rewards systems, market expansion, product development, GRAV-related ecosystem planning, and future commercial opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital asset market volatility, user adoption, data availability, third-party service dependencies, app-store and payment-processing requirements, licensing requirements, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Gravitio's prediction outputs are probabilistic and are not guaranteed. Gravitio does not provide betting, gambling, financial, investment, trading, or legal advice. References to accuracy, verified predictions, agent performance, user counts, or internal tracking results are based on Company records and internal methodology and may change as additional data becomes available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

For more information contact: Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, (416) 779-3268 / [email protected]