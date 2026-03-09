Belgravia Hartford provides corporate update

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company" is pleased to provide an update on its litigation with PolyNatura Corp. ("PolyNatura"), a portfolio company of Cartesian Capital Group, seeking to enforce its US$12.2 million royalty interest tied to water and mineral rights at the Ochoa Project in Lea County, New Mexico.

On February 3, 2026, the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico heard oral argument on PolyNatura's Motion to Dismiss in Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. et al v. Polynatura Corp., Case No. 2:21-cv-00918-MIS-JHR. The Honorable Judge Margaret I. Strickland presided over the hearing. The motion remains under advisement, and the Company awaits the Court's ruling. Additionally, the Court entered an order continuing the pretrial conference and the February 17–19, 2026 trial dates, which will be rescheduled if necessary. The Company views this procedural step as consistent with the Court's careful review of the pending motions and its ongoing oversight of the case.

On February 2, 2026, Belgravia participated at an in-person settlement conference in Las Cruces, New Mexico with Magistrate Judge Ritter. A resolution was not reached; however, Belgravia remains open to further constructive dialogue.

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO of Belgravia Hartford, stated: "Belgravia remains confident in its legal position and will vigorously enforce its contractual rights to protect shareholders and advance monetization of its royalty portfolio. Our legal team is actively preparing additional avenues of enforcement to ensure that the full value of our US$12.2 million royalty interest is realized. We are committed to pursuing every available legal remedy on behalf of our shareholders."

Holdings Update:

Belgravia has fully repaid the US$5M convertible debenture issued by Round13 Digital Asset Fund by paying back 42.377 Bitcoin. The decision to repay the debenture using Bitcoin was influenced by the decline in Bitcoin's market price relative to Belgravia's initial acquisition cost, resulting in higher effective interest accrual under the Bitcoin-denominated structure. Eliminating the debt and associated interest accrual strengthens Belgravia's balance sheets as the company evaluates alternative financing opportunities.

Belgravia holds the following unencumbered investments:

17.00844408 Bitcoin

9,123 BITX Bitcoin X2 Strategy ETF

X2 Strategy ETF 7,030,000 common shares of DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (DELX-TSX.V)

1,600,000 DelphX warrants exercisable at $0.08

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

