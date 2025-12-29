Belgravia Hartford announces LOI with DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSX-V: DELX).

Non-Binding LOI with Delphx Capital Markets Inc.

Pursuant to the LOI, the parties intend to collaborate on the execution of the first commercial QCS transaction, under which Belgravia is expected to become the first corporate purchaser of a QCS collateralized put option, designed to protect and preserve corporate Bitcoin treasury holdings. The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction contemplated by the LOI will be completed.

In connection with the anticipated launch of QCS, Belgravia is expected to provide advisory and structuring support to DelphX, including assistance with program documentation, compliance processes, and onboarding coordination with the designated placement agent. The LOI is non-binding, except for customary confidentiality, regulatory compliance, and public disclosure provisions, and may be terminated by either party at any time.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle, Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker-dealers to offer new private placement securities providing both fixed-income and cryptocurrency-based solutions. DelphX's proprietary securities include:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs), which provide secured protection against rating downgrades of corporate bonds and/or losses in cryptocurrency holdings; and

holdings; and Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs), which enable investors to assume capped downgrade or cryptocurrency -loss exposure in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. These instruments are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to protect and enhance shareholder value and growth, the Company's ability to launch its Bitcoin focused technical tools, the dilution effects of the Offering and the Debenture, the long term success of the Company, Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Debenture, including obtaining all required approvals, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

