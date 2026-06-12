belairdirect partners with OSHEAGA and RBC Amphitheatre to bring insurance to life this summer

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, belairdirect is showing up at some of Canada's most anticipated live music moments. From 15 concerts at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre to the iconic OSHEAGA festival in Montreal, belairdirect is bringing its brand to life on the ground with fun and interactive experiences for music lovers.

belairdirect's themed mini-putt game featuring obstacles inspired by real-life events like auto accidents, floods and tornadoes at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre. belairdirect will offer affordable snacks at Montreal's OSHEAGA.

"This summer, we're meeting people where they are, at the concerts and festivals they love, to create memorable experience that are true to the belairdirect brand," said Bryan Dinh, VP of Brand, Digital and Growth Marketing at belairdirect. "At RBC Amphitheatre, we're creating a playful activation that raises awareness of insurance by connecting it to the life moments that matter most to consumers. And at OSHEAGA, we'll offer festivalgoers an affordable snack while pairing our presence with a purpose, by supporting breakfast programs for children across the country through our continued partnership with the Breakfast Club of Canada."

belairdirect's summer tour stops:

RBC Amphitheatre: Toronto, between June 14 and September 15, 2026

belairdirect will be at Toronto's beloved outdoor venue RBC Amphitheatre for 15 concerts this summer. Music fans can stop by the belairdirect experience area to play an insurance-themed mini-putt game featuring obstacles inspired by real-life events like auto accidents, floods and tornadoes, and enter exclusive contests.

belairdirect will be at Toronto's beloved outdoor venue RBC Amphitheatre for 15 concerts this summer. Music fans can stop by the belairdirect experience area to play an insurance-themed mini-putt game featuring obstacles inspired by real-life events like auto accidents, floods and tornadoes, and enter exclusive contests. OSHEAGA: Montreal, July 31 – August 2, 2026

belairdirect will return at OSHEAGA and invites music fans to stop by the belairdirect VALLEY stage throughout the weekend for unforgettable performances. For each waffle bite sold, belairdirect will donate $4 to the Breakfast Club of Canada to help support breakfast programs for children across the country. This initiative builds on belairdirect's recently announced $1 million commitment to the Club over 2026 and 2027, and on a longstanding partnership dating back to 2018 that has helped deliver more than 1.6 million school breakfasts to children across Canada, including in First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

"We're proud to be part of these standout summer moments in Toronto and Montreal, and to bring insurance to life in a simplified way for music fans," added Dinh.

For updates on where to find belairdirect this summer, follow belairdirect on social media.

About belairdirect

belairdirect is a proud Canadian insurance provider who has been offering customers comprehensive insurance solutions for over 70 years. You can count on belairdirect to deliver on our shared purpose of making insurance simpler and life easier for even more Canadians. Together, we will simplify your life by helping you protect the things you care about with innovative and personal insurance solutions that fit your needs. Founded in Quebec in 1955, the company offers a simple but complete solution, allowing customers to communicate with an agent by phone or online. belairdirect was the first property and casualty insurer in North America to sell car insurance products online (www.belairdirect.com), attesting to the company's innovative character. belairdirect is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America (TSX: IFC - www.intactfc.com). belairdirect is a proud partner of Breakfast Club of Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.belairdirect.com or follow belairdirect on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE belairdirect

Media Contacts: For more information and to schedule interviews with belairdirect spokespeople, please contact: Carine Salvi, External Communications, belairdirect 514 617-1794, [email protected]