A New Era of Healthy 100% Quebec Sports Hydration for Young People and Local Hockey Enthusiasts

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - BEHY , a Quebec sports hydration brand founded by three former professional athletes, announces that Ivan Demidov is becoming its official ambassador. This alliance marks the launch of the "Rise Naturally" campaign, an initiative that aims to celebrate emerging athletes and promote healthy, balanced, and local hydration, and comes with the unveiling of a new exclusive flavour developed with the young prodigy, available October 22, 2025.

Considered one of hockey's greatest prospects, Demidov embodies a new generation of athletes: talented, disciplined, and focused on healthy lifestyle choices.

"We created BEHY to offer a sports hydration solution that is natural, local, and places health at the heart of performance," explains Étienne Boulay, co-founder alongside Maxime Talbot and Bruno Gervais. "Ivan shares this vision. Beyond his talent on the ice, he demonstrates a genuine desire to immerse himself in Quebec culture and represent a more balanced approach to performance."

Inspiring and Supporting Those Who Aspire to Rise

Unlike conventional sports drinks, BEHY focuses on a healthy and balanced formula, sweetened with 100% pure Quebec maple syrup, without artificial sweeteners or ingredients. Designed and manufactured in Quebec, it targets athletes of all ages and emerging talent, in a spirit of transparency and proximity.

"It's a big step for me to settle here and discover Quebec," states Ivan Demidov. "For me, health, sports, and local traditions are important. I look forward to sharing my vision of healthy performance with young athletes here and encouraging them to make responsible choices for their health."

An Approach Rooted in Local Culture

With BEHY, performance combines with health and authenticity. The company has built solid relationships with strategic partners, such as Hockey Quebec, which supports the development of emerging athletes, and Maple from Quebec, a symbol of strong natural and cultural roots. These collaborations reflect BEHY's commitment to young athletes and the promotion of more responsible sports hydration.

About BEHY

Founded in 2023 by former professional athletes Étienne Boulay, Maxime Talbot and Bruno Gervais, BEHY offers healthy and local sports hydration solutions. Without artificial sweeteners or ingredients, its products support athletes and young talents in their journey, emphasizing authenticity and health. BEHY products are available online at behy.ca and through a growing network of retail partners across Quebec.

