Behind the Scenes: Tech Giants Innovate for More Sustainable AI Data Centers

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Across the globe, the artificial intelligence (AI) data center revolution is already underway and rapidly gaining momentum. Responding to the AI industry's thirst for more data centers, private equity firms are rushing to build out the necessary infrastructure, but experts warn this thirst can't be satisfied. The rising data center demand also comes with heavier demand on electricity and mined metals such as copper. However, while new data centers are being built everywhere, several developers are improving things behind the scenes to make them more efficient, with recent developments coming from tech companies including: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTC: AVAI), DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC), GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS), and Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET).

The article continued: According to Astute Analytica, the booming Global Data Center Market is expected to hit US$792.3 billion by 2032. New estimates are projecting that American AI data centres may use as much energy as new US solar farms produce. As the demand for power continues to escalate, there's been growing speculation about the possibility of nuclear-powered data centers emerging in the future.

Avant Technologies to Revolutionize Data Center Management with Proprietary AI Software Platform

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced an ambitious plan to develop a cutting-edge, proprietary AI software platform to power its next-generation data centers. This advanced platform will leverage machine learning algorithms to analyze data, predict resource needs, and make real-time resource allocation decisions, ushering in a new era of intelligent and autonomous data center management.

Avant is developing an AI platform specifically designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities of data center management. The platform will be built on proprietary machine-learning algorithms developed in-house. Avant plans to assess popular open-source frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras to complement and expedite development, and ensure compatibility with various AI tools and libraries.

The suite of software tools being developed by Avant will enable comprehensive data management and automation. These tools will handle the complexities of data center operations, including data ingestion, cleaning, transformation, and storage. Through these tools, Avant aims to streamline data ingestion, maintain data quality, and enable seamless integration with the AI platform. This will help efficiently manage the vast amounts of real-time data Avant's data center, which is currently in development, will generate.

In addition, Avant is also creating software to translate AI recommendations into actionable insights and automate the resource allocation process. This will optimize resource utilization, enhance performance, and minimize human intervention. To further enhance the platform, Avant plans to develop machine learning tools to monitor and visualize data center performance and resource utilization, which will enable proactive issue detection, predictive maintenance, and continuous optimization of future data center operations.

"Avant's groundbreaking AI software platform represents a significant breakthrough in data center management." said William Hisey, CEO of Avant. "By combining proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovation, Avant is building an intelligent system that will optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and unlock new levels of efficiency and automation. This marks a new era for Avant Technologies, leading the industry to shape the future of AI-powered data centers specifically tailored to store and manage AI applications."

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicating to investing in digital infrastructure, warns that data centers will run out of power in two years. Speaking at his company's Q1 2024 earnings conference call, DigitalBridge CEO, Marc Ganzi doubled down on his previous statement made in 2022, where he said power for data centers would run out in five years. At $10 million per megawatt, the company anticipates more than $20 billion in capital expenditure in the upcoming years.

"We're kind of running out of power in the next 18 to 24 months," said Ganzi. "If you think about how much power remains on the US grid, we're down to less than 7GW on the US grid, we're probably down to less than 2.8 to 3GW in Europe."

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC), a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells, is scheduled to have its President and CEO Brendan Cavanagh speak this coming Monday at the 52nd Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The Conference is set to kickoff shortly after the release of a new report of the African tower industry structure, examining the role of the independent tower industry in propelling the expansion of connectivity across the African continent. The report was conducted by Telecom Advisory Services as was commissioned by SBA Communications which operates in Tanzania.

"The development of the African wireless industry over the past two decades has been remarkable," said researcher, Dr Raúl Katz. "Our research highlights the crucial role of the independent tower industry in driving this growth and underscores the need for supportive regulatory frameworks to unlock its full potential."

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China and South East Asia, has also announced it will report its Q1 2024 unaudited financial results before the open of the US market next Wednesday. With a history of outperforming analyst forecasts and beating the odds, the GDS financial reports are eagerly anticipated by the market.

The company is coming off of recently appointing its COO Jamie Khoo as the CEO of DigitalLand Holdings Limited, the holding company for GDS's international data center assets and operations. As well, GDS is coming off of a landmark equity raise worth US$587 million for DigitalLand Holdings.

"I am delighted to announce this landmark capital raising which is a big step forward in our strategy to obtain dedicated financing for the development of our international business on a standalone basis," said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and CEO of GDSH and Chairman of GDSI in a statement with the fundraising. "This equity issue benchmarks the significant value which we have created for our shareholders. We look forward to additional achievements by our international business, further emulating our success in China."

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center/AI, campus and routing environments, recently saw its earnings top estimates, leading to a new $1.2 billion stock buyback. The company's latest strong revenues have led Arista's CEO to declare the company as positioning itself as the "pure-play networking innovator" for the emerging AI and client-to-cloud computing paradigm.

"Amidst all the network consolidation, Arista is looking to establish ourselves as the pure-play networking innovator, for the next era, addressing at least a $60 billion TAM in data-driven client-to-cloud AI networking," said Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks during her company's earnings call. During the Q1 2024 earnings call, Arista Networks reported revenue of $1.57 billion for a 16% year-over-year gain, and highlighted several key technology initiatives aimed at establishing networking architectures optimized for the unique demands of AI and cloud workloads.

