Behind the FDA's AI Push: A Growing Class of Public Healthcare Innovators

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – In a clear sign of growing confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now fully adopted internal AI use , following the successful trial of a generative AI tool designed to streamline scientific review. The system, which helps FDA experts reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, marks a pivotal shift toward automation within regulatory processes. Analysts say this shift further confirms AI's growing role in the future of medicine, with MarketsandMarkets projecting the AI healthcare sector to climb at a 38.6% CAGR, reaching over US$110.61 billion by 2030. As the FDA leans into AI for its own operations, attention is turning to public companies advancing their own healthcare AI platforms—among them Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), iCad, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF).

Major funding continues to pour into the AI healthcare sector, highlighted by Persivia's recent $107 million raise to scale its AI-powered platform. Looking ahead, analysts project that by 2035, artificial intelligence could inject an additional $461 billion into a global healthcare system already set to exceed $2.26 trillion.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is deepening its footprint in AI-driven healthcare through a proposed acquisition of its joint venture partner Ainnova Tech. The two companies, already working together under Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), have entered formal negotiations to merge into a single entity ahead of their scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting this July . The move is expected to streamline regulatory coordination, simplify clinical trial execution, and enhance commercial alignment as they prepare for U.S. market entry .

"We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. "It will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally."

Operating through AAC, the companies hold global rights to Vision AI, a non-invasive clinical screening platform that integrates retinal imaging, vital sign capture, and proprietary algorithms to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, liver fibrosis, kidney disease, and type 2 diabetes. According to NIH -cited research , AI tools like Vision AI have demonstrated over 90% sensitivity in detecting conditions before symptoms emerge.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where Vision AI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vargas. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

While many early-stage healthcare AI companies remain pre-commercial, Vision AI is already active in pilot programs across Latin America , including Chile, Mexico, and Brazil . These deployments are generating real-world data and validating the platform in everyday clinical settings.

To support the next phase of growth, AAC recently integrated four new diagnostic algorithms trained on more than 2.3 million clinical cases, boosting the platform's utility across a broader range of chronic conditions. With momentum building across regulatory, commercial, and clinical fronts, Avant appears well-positioned for the next leg of its journey.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and iCad, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) have announced a definitive merger agreement, combining two leaders in AI-powered breast cancer detection. The all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $103 million, will bring iCAD's global install base of 1,500+ healthcare providers and its ProFound Breast Health Suite into RadNet's DeepHealth portfolio.

"iCAD's ProFound Breast Health Suite and RadNet's DeepHealth AI-powered breast screening solutions, together, have the power to materially expand and improve patient diagnosis and outcomes on a global basis through further enabling accuracy and early-detection," said Dr. Howard Berger, President and CEO of RadNet. "This business combination is expected to accelerate our global leadership and commitment to AI-powered breast cancer screening, and positions us to further advance population health."

The integration is expected to accelerate innovation in early detection and workflow tools for radiologists, bolstering RadNet's position in AI-driven cancer screening. With regulatory approvals pending, the merger is projected to close by Q3 2025.

"As we join forces with RadNet to create a broad offering of AI-driven solutions, we have the opportunity to redefine how breast cancer and other diseases are detected and treated," said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD. "Together, we will work to expand access to cutting-edge tools, accelerate innovation and advance our product roadmaps, empowering radiologists with more precise, efficient and scalable solutions that should ultimately improve patient care and outcomes."

As iCAD moves forward with RadNet, it is also deepening its standalone capabilities through a new collaboration with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), as the ProFound Breast Health Suite will now be available through Microsoft's Precision Imaging Network, integrated directly with PowerScribe—used by most U.S. radiologists for AI-driven reporting. This partnership brings iCAD's AI-powered mammography solutions to over 17,000 healthcare facilities, enabling real-time insights, streamlined workflows, and broader access to early breast cancer detection.

"With the integration of iCAD's ProFound suite of breast health offerings with our Precision Imaging Network and PowerScribe solutions, we will help provide radiologists and patients with more accurate, actionable breast health insights, while streamlining mammography screening workflow, driving clinical and operational value at scale." said Vikram Chhabra, General Manager, Diagnostic Solutions at Microsoft.

A recent Microsoft blog post highlighted how AI is already transforming healthcare by reducing clinician burnout, streamlining diagnostics, and personalizing treatments.

Tools like Dragon Copilot are allowing doctors to spend more time with patients while automating documentation tasks. In imaging, Microsoft's multimodal AI models enable faster, more accurate disease detection and offer new capabilities like conversing with scans using natural language. These advancements, built on platforms like Azure and Microsoft Fabric, are empowering both providers and developers to deliver smarter, data-driven care at scale.

HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) recently acquired Orion Health in a transformative deal that significantly expands its global reach and public sector presence. With Orion's platform supporting over 150 million patient lives across 11 countries, the acquisition strengthens HEALWELL's position in AI-powered healthcare data interoperability.

"The acquisition of Orion Health represents a transformative milestone for the Company, bringing large enterprise customers, recurring revenues, strong operating margins and free cashflow conversion to HEALWELL while providing a significant new channel for the distribution of our best-in-class AI products," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL. "In addition, the acquisition strengthens our position in the public sector, enabling us to deepen our reach with government partners, thanks to Orion Health's strong, long-standing relationships."

The combined entity is now positioned as a global leader in delivering actionable insights through AI, unlocking new revenue streams and accelerating innovation across population health.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

