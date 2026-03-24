BEHAVIOUR INTERACTIVE PARTNERS WITH THE FUN PIMPS, CREATORS OF 7 DAYS TO DIE

Two established horror studios join forces to strengthen the future of 7 Days to Die

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Behaviour Interactive, the largest Canadian gaming studio, is excited to announce its acquisition of The Fun Pimps, creators of 7 Days to Die.

Since its Early Access launch in 2013, 7 Days to Die has sold more than 20 million copies. Its success is the result of not only an exceptionally talented development team, but also a passionate, and dedicated community. The Fun Pimps' partnership with Behaviour will work to reward this community by supporting the project's development and expanding its resources, without any change to its creative leadership.

Under the new collaboration, The Fun Pimps will continue to lead all development on 7 Days to Die. Behaviour will provide additional support, expertise, and production capacity, giving the team the resources necessary to accelerate development of their existing road map and give players more of the game they love.

"We're truly excited to welcome The Fun Pimps," stated Rémi Racine, Behaviour's CEO and Co-Founder. ''Over more than a decade, 7 Days to Die has established itself as a beloved franchise, inspiring more than 20 million players. It fits naturally within Behaviour's goal of assembling a diverse, high-quality horror portfolio. It's also an ideal complement to Dead by Daylight – both games have steadily grown alongside their communities. We look forward to celebrating the game's community by supporting The Fun Pimps' creative vision."

"This is a huge moment for our game and our business," stated Richard Huenink, The Fun Pimps' Co-Founder. "When we started this company thirteen years ago, we never imagined 7 Days to Die would become what it is today. That growth has come from our community, who have driven our game forward from the beginning. To keep giving them what they deserve, we knew we needed a partner who shared our ambitious vision for the future. Behaviour turned out to be exactly that.''

Want to Learn More?

Players curious about what this partnership means for the future of 7 Days to Die can:

Join the Ask Me Anything on The Fun Pimps' Reddit on March 25th, where the teams will chat directly with players.

on The Fun Pimps' Reddit on March 25th, where the teams will chat directly with players. Watch the official announcement video on YouTube and across both teams' social channels.

Check out the FAQ on BHVR.com, where we break down what this means for the game, its community, and its future.

About Behaviour™ Interactive

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest Canadian video game studio. The company's flagship original franchise, Dead by Daylight, has terrified nearly 70 million players since its launch in 2016. Over more than thirty years, Behaviour has also established a reputation as one of the world's most highly regarded external development partners, working alongside industry leaders such as Microsoft, Sony, and Electronic Arts. Behaviour's approximately 1,200 employees are located across its headquarters in Montreal and offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Rotterdam, and the United Kingdom. The company's award-winning culture has been recognized by GamesIndustry.biz (Best Places to Work in Canada) and Deloitte (Canada's Best Managed Companies), among others. For more information, visit www.bhvr.com.

About The Fun Pimps Entertainment

Since the release of 7 Days to Die in 2013, The Fun Pimps have continued to lead and redefine the survival game market. The open-world voxel game blends first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing elements into a single, deeply moddable sandbox. With over 20 million copies sold, the game has cultivated a passionate global community and an enduring modding scene.

"The survival genre keeps evolving with player expectations," said Co-Founder/Creative Director Richard Huenink. "Our focus is on raising the bar through deeper gameplay systems, evolving simulations, innovation in random world creation, voxel tech advancements, and revolutionizing content generation tools."

7 Days has been in Steam's top 100 bestselling games of all time lists and continues to thrive in the top 100 most played games on Steam. For more information visit www.thefunpimps.com and www.7daystodie.com.

SOURCE Behaviour Interactive Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kaven Gauthier, PR Manager, Behaviour Interactive, [email protected]