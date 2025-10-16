TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Beer Canada's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Alexander as the Association's new President effective October 20, 2025.

Beer Canada is the national trade association representing Canada's leading brewers of all sizes and regions and is a tireless champion for Canadian adult beer consumers.

Richard Alexander is a veteran Canadian executive with extensive experience in hospitality, regulated businesses, business associations and effective advocacy.

"Richard is uniquely qualified to lead Beer Canada at this critical time for the Canadian beer industry, bringing a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and a track record of successes in advocacy " said Andrew Oland, President of Moosehead Breweries of Canada and Chair of Beer Canada.

Alexander stated, "I'm excited to take on this great opportunity and responsibility to ensure Canada's brewers, beer consumers and all those implicated throughout beer's added value supply chain from the farm to hospitality are well positioned to succeed and thrive well into the future".

Beer Canada also extends its thanks and best wishes to outgoing President, CJ Hélie, who has chosen to retire after joining Beer Canada in 2021, and completing over 38 years in the Canadian beverage alcohol industry.

ABOUT BEER CANADA

Beer Canada is the sole national inclusive voice advocating on behalf of Canadian brewers of all sizes and regions and Canadian beer consumers.

Beer Canada's member companies brew 90% of all beer consumed by Canadians annually. Brewers directly contribute $2.6 billion annual to Canada's GDP, more than two and a half times more to Canada's GDP than wine and spirits producers combined.

Across beer's valued-added supply chain, the production, distribution and sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $13.6 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.

Beer Canada promotes moderate and responsible consumption by those of the legal age and is the authoritative source for data and information on the Canadian beer industry.

SOURCE Beer Canada

Source: Karine Cousineau, VP, Strategic Communications - Beer Canada, [email protected]