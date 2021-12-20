PC Express™ gives customers the gift of convenience this holiday season

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Starting today at select Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Your Independent Grocer®, Zehrs®, Fortinos® and No Frills® store locations across Ontario, customers can pick up beer and wine with their online PC Express™ grocery order. The move is another example of how Loblaw® banner grocery stores and PC Express™ are make grocery shopping more convenient for customers.

"Getting ready for the holidays can be busy enough and adding multiple stops for groceries, beer and wine doesn't help," said Rohit Sriram, Vice President and General Manager of Online Grocery for Loblaw Companies Ltd. "This one-stop-shop service will help customers spend less time running between stores and more time doing what really matters most this holiday season."

The service comes on the heels of a recent change in provincial regulation and is available for pick-up orders only at 152 Ontario stores across various store banners including Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Your Independent Grocer®, Zehrs®, Fortinos® and No Frills® (check your local store for details and availability). Customers must be at least 19 years of age to purchase alcohol from the site, ID will be required at pick-up and colleagues bringing orders to customers will be Smart Serve Certified.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: For Media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]