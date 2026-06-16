Bedsure Brings Major Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals To Canadian Shoppers Ahead Of Summer

Canadians can save up to 42% on bestselling essentials and premium bamboo bedding designed for cooling comfort, softness and hotel-quality sleep at home

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand trusted for comfort, quality and value, announced its Amazon Prime Day deals for Canadian shoppers, just in time for summer. At a time when affordability is top of mind, Bedsure is offering significant savings across bestselling products designed for the full spectrum of sleep needs, from cooling summer essentials to year-round cozy staples.

Bedsure Best Prime Day Deals

As temperatures rise, Bedsure is offering Canadians affordable ways to upgrade their sleep with breathable bamboo bedding and everyday essentials. "Prime Day is the ideal time for Canadians to invest in better sleep," said Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer. "Whether you're a hot sleeper or looking to elevate your bedroom, our collection meets Canadians where they are."

Amazon Prime Day 2026 takes place this June in Canada. Prime Day highlights include:

Cooling Comfort for Summer Sleep:

Elevated Everyday Bedding Essentials:

All deals will be available exclusively on Amazon during Prime Day. Backed by thousands of 5-star reviews and a reputation for quality and comfort, Bedsure makes it easy to upgrade your sleep this summer and beyond, with everything from cooling bedding to cozy essentials.

For more information about Bedsure's Prime Day deals, visit www.amazon.ca/bedsure.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan -- it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy. For more information, visit bedsurehome.com or the Bedsure Amazon Canada Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure

Joyce Hu, [email protected], +86-15160051390