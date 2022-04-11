"Colour plays such a powerful role in our daily lives and is a central element of any home renovation project," explained Laura Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "The importance of our outdoor spaces has increased over the past few years. From enhancing curb appeal to elevating a backyard oasis, and with spring at our door, now is the time to celebrate exterior colour."

A timeless neutral, 'Ebony' is a holistic complement to natural wood, lush greenery and brightly landscaped yards. Contrasted with white and other light neutrals, 'Ebony' breathes elegance and sophistication into its environments. In overstimulating settings, it creates a comforting and calming retreat.

"Dark exterior colours are on-trend for 2022," said Darryl Allen, Creative Manager, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "No longer reserved for ultra-modern custom homes, black is showing up in the brick, trim and accents of newly constructed communities. Inspired by Shou-sugi-ban, the 18th century Japanese method of preserving wood with fire, and the Scandinavian technique of sealing wood with black pine tar, bringing black into a home's exterior is an authentic and time-tested design."

'Ebony' is part of BeautiTone's Exterior Stain Colours card available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. The card features 36 solid and 36 semi-transparent colours available in BeautiTone's Wood-Shield and Wood-Shield Best exterior stain lines.

About BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. BeautiTone Paint and Home Products distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, sold exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone includes Designer, Signature, Pure, Wood-Shield, PRO and specialty products. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone and Home Hardware is available at www.homehardware.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

