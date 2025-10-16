ACTON VALE, QC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - At the meeting held on October 16, 2025, Beaulieu Canada informed the union that it will be submitting a comprehensive offer to the UES 800 unionized employees. This step reflects the company's determination to reach an agreement and enable a prompt return to work.

This offer will improve wage conditions while maintaining employees' benefits and rights. It also includes essential adjustments related to workforce flexibility. These adjustments are necessary and reflect the company's current priorities to better serve its customers, maintain its competitiveness in the Canadian market, and face international competition.

We recognize that a labour disruption is difficult and costly for employees. After 25 negotiation sessions, we had sincerely hoped that an agreement would be reached, but the current process has unfortunately not achieved this goal.

The employer is committed to resolving the situation immediately. We invite the union to move forward together with us to finalize this agreement quickly, in everyone's interest and, above all, to preserve the long-term sustainability of jobs in Acton Vale.

Beaulieu Canada adds that, considering its market position, this offer will allow the company to modernize while demonstrating fairness and respect toward its employees.

About Beaulieu Canada

Beaulieu Canada, a member of Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), is a Canadian leader in the manufacturing and distribution of floor coverings. With a complete product offering ranging from carpet to hard surfaces, the company serves a vast national network of retailers and professionals and is recognized for its commitment to performance, innovation, and sustainability.

