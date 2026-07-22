BEACH ENERGY REPORT 100% SUCCESS RATE FROM NEW WELLS DRILLED

Trading Symbol: NWX (TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Newport Exploration Ltd ("Newport" or "the Company") provides an update for licences in the Cooper Basin, Australia, over which the Company has a 2.5% gross overriding royalty ("GOR"). This information was reported by Beach Energy Ltd ("Beach") (ASX: BPT) in its FY26 Fourth Quarter Activities Report dated 22 July 2026.

Beach reports on the Western Flank, which include ex PEL's 91, 106 and 107, and PRL 26 which are subject to the Company's GOR, as well as licences ex PEL's 92, 104, and 111, over which the Company does not have a GOR.

Production

Beach reported that fourth quarter production from the Western Flank was in-line with the prior quarter. Oil production was 11% above the prior quarter due to restoration of flood impacted oil wells and production from new well connections. The remaining flood impacted wells, are expected to be progressively restored in Beach's H1 FY27.

Gas and gas liquids production was 18% below the prior quarter, primarily due to a planned annual shutdown to perform maintenance activities at the Middleton Gas Plant.

Drilling Activities

Beach reported that it continued its 12-well oil appraisal and development drilling campaign with three horizontal development wells drilled during the quarter, including the quad-lateral Bauer 70 well.

The Stunsail 7 DW1 well encountered oil in the primary McKinlay reservoir. The Bauer 70 well targeted the McKinlay reservoir, and the Spitfire 14 well (not on the Company's GOR licences) encountered oil in the primary Birkhead reservoir. All wells were cased and suspended, with two wells brought online after quarter end.

In their Q2 FY27, Beach plans to complete their exploration, appraisal and development campaign and plans to drill two oil development wells in the Bauer and Kalladeina fields, one contingent well, and eight oil exploration wells.

"The results from the recent drilling are very encouraging for future production from the licences that are subject to Newport's GOR, and we look forward to the results from the next drilling campaign," stated Ian Rozier, president and CEO of Newport.

About Newport

Newport has a 2.5% GOR over licences in the Cooper Basin, Australia, operated by Beach. There is no time limit or expiry date on the GOR assets, and no cost to the Company to retain them.

Newport has no control over operating decisions made by Beach. Accordingly, this prevents the Company from commenting on Beach's operating plans going forward. The Company recommends that shareholders and potential investors access material information relevant to the Company as released independently by Beach and Santos Ltd to keep current during exploration, development and potential production of all the licences subject to the Company's GOR. Readers are cautioned that Beach discloses production results in compliance with Australian public disclosure rules which may not be equivalent to disclosure obligations under NI 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the COGE Handbook, or other requirements of Canadian securities legislation.

The Company currently has 105,579,874 common shares issued and outstanding and approximately $2.8 million in the Treasury (comprised of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments), and no debt.

[email protected]

www.newport-exploration.com

www.beachenergy.com.au

www.santos.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release is intended to provide readers with a reasonable basis for assessing the future performance of the Company. The words "believe", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may pertain to assumptions regarding the price of oil and fluctuations in currency markets (specifically the Australian dollar) and future dividend payments. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, which are considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Factors include, but are not limited to, the risk of fluctuations in the assumed prices of oil, the risk of changes in government legislation including the risk of obtaining necessary licences and permits, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Australia or other countries in which the Company carries or may carry on business in the future, risks associated with developmental activities, the speculative nature of exploration and development, and assumed quantities or grades of reserves. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those acknowledged in such statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

© 2026 Newport Exploration Ltd.

SOURCE Newport Exploration Ltd.

For further information contact: Ian Rozier, M.Sc., P. Eng (Non-Practising), Director and Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 685 6851