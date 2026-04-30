BEACH ENERGY'S Q3 ACTIVITIES REPORT 100% SUCCESS RATE FROM NEW WELLS DRILLED AT STUNSAIL WEST, KANGAROO 5 AND KANGAROO 1 WEST

Trading Symbol: NWX (TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC , April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Newport Exploration Ltd ("Newport" or "the Company") provides an update for licences in the Cooper Basin, Australia, over which the Company has a 2.5% gross overriding royalty ("GOR"). This information was reported by Beach Energy Ltd ("Beach") (ASX: BPT) in its FY26 Third Quarter Activities Report dated 28 April 2026.

Beach reports on the Western Flank, which include ex PEL's 91, 106 and 107, and PRL 26 which are subject to the Company's GOR, as well as licences ex PEL's 92, 104, and 111, over which the Company does not have a GOR.

Production

Beach reported that third quarter production from the Western Flank was 8% below the prior quarter due to extensive rainfall in operational areas. As a result of the heavy rainfall in February and March, Western Flank oil production was 16% below the prior quarter. Gas and gas liquids production was 9% above the prior quarter.

Drilling Activities

Beach reported that it continued its 12-well oil appraisal and development drilling campaign with one oil exploration well and two oil appraisal wells drilled during the quarter. Drilling activities were delayed as of mid-February with severe rainfall impacting road access, impeding drilling activity for the remainder of the quarter. The appraisal and development campaign was recommenced in mid-April after road access was restored.

Beach also reported that the Stunsail West 1 exploration well was drilled and encountered oil in the primary Namur and secondary McKinlay and Birkhead reservoirs. An oil-water contact in the Namur reservoir was consistent with the Stunsail field approximately one kilometer to the west, suggesting a continuous oil accumulation between the fields. Follow-up appraisal activity is being assessed to derisk a greater Stunsail development campaign.

The Kangaroo 5 oil appraisal well targeted the Birkhead reservoir approximately 700 meters north of Kangaroo 1. The well proved communication with the offset oil producer, Kangaroo 1. Kangaroo 5 is to be fracture stimulated and completed as a water injection well to maximize field recovery.

Kangaroo 6 targeted the Birkhead reservoir. The well was cased and suspended and is planned to be completed and connected in Beach's Q4 FY26.

The remainder of Beach's campaign includes six oil development wells in the Bauer, Kalladeina, Spitfire and Stunsail fields and one contingent Kalladeina oil well. Due to the weather delays experienced in the quarter, Beach expects four of the remaining six wells will be drilled in Beach's FY26, with the remaining two wells to be drilled in Beach's FY27 followed by an oil exploration campaign.

Beach continues to manage its operations to minimize weather related impacts on production, infrastructure and well development.

"A difficult operating environment during the recent quarter was more than offset by the successful drilling campaign with a 100% success rate to date from the Stunsail West, Kangaroo 5 and Kangaroo 1 west wells. We believe the continuity between the recently drilled wells and the existing producing wells is very encouraging for future production from the licences that are subject to Newport's GOR", stated Ian Rozier, president and CEO of Newport.

About Newport

Newport has a 2.5% GOR over licences in the Cooper Basin, Australia, operated by Beach. There is no time limit or expiry date on the GOR assets, and no cost to the Company to retain them.

Newport has no control over operating decisions made by Beach. Accordingly, this prevents the Company from commenting on Beach's operating plans going forward. The Company recommends that shareholders and potential investors access material information relevant to the Company as released independently by Beach and Santos Ltd to keep current during exploration, development and potential production of all the licences subject to the Company's GOR. Readers are cautioned that Beach discloses production results in compliance with Australian public disclosure rules which may not be equivalent to disclosure obligations under NI 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the COGE Handbook, or other requirements of Canadian securities legislation.

The Company currently has 105,579,874 common shares issued and outstanding and approximately $2.8 million in the Treasury (comprised of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments), and no debt.

www.newport-exploration.com

www.beachenergy.com.au

www.santos.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release is intended to provide readers with a reasonable basis for assessing the future performance of the Company. The words "believe", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may pertain to assumptions regarding the price of oil and fluctuations in currency markets (specifically the Australian dollar) and future dividend payments. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, which are considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Factors include, but are not limited to, the risk of fluctuations in the assumed prices of oil, the risk of changes in government legislation including the risk of obtaining necessary licences and permits, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Australia or other countries in which the Company carries or may carry on business in the future, risks associated with developmental activities, the speculative nature of exploration and development, and assumed quantities or grades of reserves. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those acknowledged in such statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

© 2026 Newport Exploration Ltd.

SOURCE Newport Exploration Ltd.

For further information contact: Ian Rozier, M.Sc., P. Eng (Non-Practising), Director and Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 685 6851, [email protected]