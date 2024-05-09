BCSC REVOKES TEMPORARY MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS)("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the temporary management cease trade order announced on April 4, 2024, has been revoked by the British Columbia Securities Commission and is no longer in effect. As reported on May 3, 2024, Eastplats has completed and filed all late filings.

The Company has adopted polices and procedures to ensure timely filing in the future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include that proper procedures and processes are in place to avoid future filing delays. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory requirements, third-party assessments, and proper implementation of policies and procedures. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.

For further information: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, [email protected], (604) 568-8200