MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Curtis Millen, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 8:00 am eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

___________________________ 1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

