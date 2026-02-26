BC Woman Takes On US Big Tech: Social Platform EH! Adds Web Version to Compete Directly with Facebook

EH! launches on desktop -- Canada's leading social network, now available nationwide.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Every year, an estimated $10 billion in Canadian advertising revenue flows to American tech platforms. They employ few Canadians, pay minimal Canadian taxes, and store Canadian data on US-based servers. One woman-led BC company is doing something about it.

Adding to its popular iOS and Android apps, TrailMix Technologies Inc. launched EH! Web -- expanding Canada's leading Canadian-owned social network to desktop browsers for the first time, starting today, February 26, 2026.

Canadians can sign up now at ehnow.ca.

Canada's Social Platform.

"We didn't build EH! to complement Facebook. We built it to make Facebook irrelevant to Canadians," said Jessica Glowacki, Founder & CEO of EH! and a 20-year veteran of engineering and product leadership at Reddit and Lululemon. "Canadians have spent years asking where their data goes, why their feeds feel manipulated, and why none of the money stays here. We stopped asking and started building."

EH! replaces algorithmic feeds with something better: what you actually asked for. Community groups, local events, small businesses, and real stories from your neighbours.

Unlike Meta, EH! stores all user data on Canadian soil -- fully governed by Canadian privacy law and beyond the reach of foreign data requests.

Explosive Growth. Canadian Spirit.

Since launching iOS and Android apps nationally in August 2025, EH! has exploded to over 22,000 users across 1,584 cities -- from Tofino to St. John's -- entirely through word of mouth.

"The response has been incredible," said Glowacki. " Canadians aren't just signing up -- they're building communities, posting daily, inviting their neighbours. This is what happens when you give people a platform they actually trust . "

"Meta has unlimited resources. We have something they can't buy -- a country full of people who want their own platform," said Glowacki. "We're not building an alternative -- we're building the replacement...well, to make Canada EH! again."

Canadian-Built. Community-Driven.

EH! Web delivers the full desktop experience: local city and neighbourhood groups, community events, small business discovery, and buy Canadian tools -- all powered by a proudly Canadian-built software platform, including integration with Cohere, Canada's leading AI company, for internal tooling, data safety, and upcoming features such as real-time translation.

EH! is available now on iOS , Android , and at ehnow.ca .

About TrailMix Technologies Inc. TrailMix Technologies Inc. is a Parksville, British Columbia-based company behind EH!, Canada's Social Network™. Built for connection. Designed for community. Made & kept in Canada. Visit ehnow.cahttps://ehnow.ca/ or follow @eh.social.

SOURCE TrailMix Technologies Inc.

Media Contact: Jamie Carson, [email protected], ehnow.ca