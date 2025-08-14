EH! Canada's Social Network Launches Nationwide -- Connecting Communities, Boosting Local Economies, and Celebrating Canadian Merch

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the official national launch of EH!, a first-of-its-kind Canadian social network designed to give every town, city, and community a digital heartbeat. Built to bring people together through authentic, locally focused content, EH! aims to amplify real voices, support small businesses, and encourage tourism across the country.

A New Kind of Social Network

Black Maple Trading Co. (CNW Group/TrailMix Technologies Inc.) Explore Magazine (CNW Group/TrailMix Technologies Inc.)

EH! is a mobile-first app that swaps algorithms and viral-chasing for meaningful, community-driven storytelling. Every Canadian town and city gets its own hub where locals and visitors can share stories, discover hidden gems, and connect through place-based posts. From farmers' markets to music festivals, EH! makes it easy to see what's happening nearby — and to share your own slice of Canadian life in real time.

Proudly Canadian Merch Partnership

Leading the list of launch partners is Black Maple Trading Co., EH!'s official merch supplier. Based in Montreal, Black Maple Trading Co. offers apparel that is designed and produced in Canada, along with a premium Made in Canada line. They will host the official EH! shop — set to launch in the next few weeks — and collaborate on seasonal drops, with every piece featuring co-branded hangtags. This partnership combines EH!'s community-first spirit with Black Maple's reputation for premium, Canadian-designed apparel, ensuring fans can wear their pride in style.

More Canadian Collaborations

Alongside Black Maple Trading Co., partners include Explore Magazine – Inspiring travel and outdoor storytelling through in-app contests and events.

"We've built EH! to be a digital gathering place for every Canadian community," says Jess Glowacki, founder of EH!. "Working with partners like Black Maple Trading Co. and Explore Magazine means our commitment to Canadian culture doesn't stop at the app—it's woven into the merch people wear."

Availability

EH! is now available for free on iOS and Android. Canadians and visitors alike can join the movement to share stories, support local businesses, and explore more of the country they call home.

About Black Maple Trading - Find out more about their story here:

https://blackmapletrading.com/pages/our-story

SOURCE TrailMix Technologies Inc.

Jess Glowacki, Founder & CEO, [email protected], www.ehnow.ca