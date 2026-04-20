BBE and Det'on Cho Logistics Launch Arctic Defence Logistics Platform to Strengthen Canada's Northern Readiness

The platform brings together industry, defence, government, and its Indigenous partners, Inuvialuit BBE Expediting, Kitikmeot BBE Expediting, TliCho BBE Expediting, and BBE Infinity Metis Corporation under a shared framework designed to improve execution across Arctic logistics operations. The announcement comes as governments and industry increase focus on Arctic infrastructure, sovereignty, and supply chain resilience.

Coordinated Arctic Coverage With Dual-Hub Execution

A defining feature of the ADLP is its ability to operate across the full Arctic logistics corridor, supported by integrated staging and consolidation in Edmonton and Yellowknife.

Edmonton serves as a southern gateway for procurement, consolidation, and multimodal dispatch, while Yellowknife enables northern staging, regional access, and proximity to remote communities and project sites. This dual-hub structure improves timing across seasonal logistics windows and strengthens coordination between southern supply chains and northern execution.

Indigenous Partnerships Embedded in Operations

The platform integrates Indigenous participation directly into logistics delivery through its joint venture network. This model enables local engagement in transportation, staging, and project execution, ensuring operations are informed by regional knowledge and community relationships.

"Participation in the Arctic Defence Logistics Platform reflects our commitment to ensuring northern logistics solutions are grounded in local knowledge, Indigenous ownership, and the realities of northern operations," said Brian Lema, President of Det'on Cho Logistics. "Logistics in the North is fundamentally different from logistics in the South. You are planning around constrained access, narrow seasonal windows, and fewer recovery options, which means reliability has to be designed in from the start. This platform brings together the partnerships, regional presence, and execution model needed to perform in that reality."

Execution-Focused Capabilities for Arctic Conditions

The ADLP supports logistics operations requiring precision, coordination, and adaptability across complex and infrastructure-limited environments. Core capabilities include:

Multimodal transportation across air, marine, and seasonal overland routes

Coordination of sealift programs and ice road logistics windows

Handling of regulated and temperature-sensitive cargo

Rapid deployment support for defence and emergency response

BBE contributes deep expertise in complex, regulated, and multimodal logistics across northern and remote environments.

"Effective Arctic logistics requires extensive coordination and execution capability," said Heather Stewart, CEO of BBE. "The Arctic Defence Logistics Platform brings together connected infrastructure, partnerships, and operational alignment needed to improve access, readiness, and long-term sustainability in the North."

The platform is intended to support more coordinated, reliable, and scalable logistics operations across one of Canada's most strategically important regions.

For more information, visit: www.arcticdefencelogistics.com.

About BBE

BBE is a Canadian-owned logistics company specializing in remote, northern, regulated, and mission-critical freight across Canada and global markets. Headquartered in Edmonton and founded in 1977, BBE delivers integrated solutions including international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, project logistics, remote site delivery, and final-mile transportation. Trusted by industries where failure is not an option, BBE combines deep operational expertise with advanced digital shipping tools to move freight reliably through complex environments. Learn more at www.bbe.ca.

About Det'on Cho Logistics

Founded in 2009, Det'on Cho Logistics has been at the forefront of providing specialized logistics solutions in Northern Canada. Our mission is to deliver reliable, efficient, and innovative logistics services that meet the unique demands of remote and challenging environments. We are committed to supporting industrial growth, government projects, and infrastructure development through our comprehensive logistics capabilities, including supply chain coordination, warehousing, and cold weather testing. Learn more at www.detonchologistics.com.

SOURCE BBE

Media Contact: Leslie Newell, Email: [email protected]